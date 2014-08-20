Here's Proof Every Startup Idea Already Does

0
Four years ago Spark Capital's Andrew Parker made a chart, and it seems to go viral every year.
The chart is a screengrab of Craigslist homepage and a list of
valuable startups that attack specific functionalities within
Craigslist. For example, job site Indeed was acquired for about $1
billion and is competitive with Craigslist's Jobs section. Etsy is a $1
billion-plus company that competes with Craigslist's For Sale category.
"Some of [the startups] have IPO’d," Parker says. "Others are out of business. If you could have made investments in all of these companies back in 2010, you’d have a portfolio of 34 companies with roughly 6-8 billion dollar outcomes, which would likely be one of the best venture funds of the decade."