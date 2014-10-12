Forex Currency Score Wk 42 / 12-10-2014 

In this article I will provide my analysis and the FxTaTrader Currency Scrore chart which is my view on the 8 major currencies based on the Technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indacator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. See for full details the page Currency score explained on my blog FxTaTrader.com.



The FxTaTrader Forex Currency Score chart is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Besides this chart I also provide my weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.

___________________________________________

Weaker currencies

In the previous week I indicated that the NZD and AUD seem to have a temporary dip according to the currency score chart. This week I changed my view and consider only the AUD having a temporary dip.

The NZD was a doubtful case and it seems now as if it will remain weak for a longer period. It had a score of 5 or lower since July 25 but it remained in the middle range. In the last few weeks it went to a score of 3 or lower. When comparing the EUR with the NZD, the latter was a better performer lately but this changed in the last few weeks. At this moment the EUR and NZD are the weakest currencies.

When looking at the AUD it is a different story. Since last April it was at the a higher side of the range and having some dips with fast recovery. This changed just in the last few weeks and it is now at the lower side of the range. It is however too soon to conclude that it is behaving in a similar way as the EUR and NZD. It will take a few more weeks with some tops in the currency score not going very high to conclude that the AUD is really a weak currency for a longer period. This is the reason for not going short (yet) on the AUD.

___________________________________________

Later on this day I will provide the weekly review on my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Good luck to all, have a good trading week.

