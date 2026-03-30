Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (March 30–April 5, 2026)

This week, the financial markets are bracing for a series of key economic data releases that are expected to drive significant volatility. Traders and investors will be closely watching these events to gauge the health of the global economy and anticipate future monetary policy decisions. Here are the five most impactful events to watch in chronological order (all times are in UTC).

1. Fed Chair Powell Speech (USD)



Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 14:30 UTC

Potential Impact: High. Speeches by the Federal Reserve Chair are always a major market-moving event. Investors will be dissecting every word for clues about the future path of interest rates and the Fed's assessment of the US economy. Any hawkish or dovish surprises could lead to significant swings in the US dollar and equity markets.

2. Eurozone CPI Flash Estimate y/y (EUR)



Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 09:00 UTC

Potential Impact: High. The flash estimate of the Eurozone's annual inflation rate is a critical data point for the European Central Bank (ECB). A higher-than-expected figure could fuel speculation about an earlier-than-anticipated tightening of monetary policy, which would likely strengthen the euro. Conversely, a soft reading could put downward pressure on the single currency.

3. ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (USD)



Date: Wednesday, April 1

Time: 12:15 UTC

Potential Impact: High. Released two days before the official government report, the ADP employment report provides an early look at the health of the US labor market. A strong showing can create expectations for a robust official jobs report, boosting the US dollar and investor confidence. A weak number could have the opposite effect.

4. US Initial Jobless Claims (USD)



Date: Thursday, April 2

Time: 12:30 UTC

Potential Impact: High. This weekly report provides a timely snapshot of the number of individuals filing for unemployment benefits for the first time. A significant increase in claims could signal a weakening labor market and raise concerns about the overall health of the US economy, potentially weighing on the US dollar and stocks.

5. US Nonfarm Payrolls (USD)



Date: Friday, April 3

Time: 12:30 UTC

Potential Impact: Very High. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is one of the most-watched economic indicators in the world. It provides a comprehensive overview of the US labor market, including the number of jobs added or lost, the unemployment rate, and wage growth. The data can have a major impact on all financial markets, including currencies, equities, and bonds.





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