Telegram Dashboard Monitor Pro - Panel & Troubleshooting

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- Telegram Dashboard Monitor Lite Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163377
- Telegram Dashboard Monitor Pro Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164099
1. Control Panel Usage
The EA creates a user-friendly panel on your chart:
Button Functions:
- Equity Alert: Toggle equity drop warnings
- Margin Alert: Toggle margin level warnings
- Event Heartbeat: Toggle connection/event alerts
- Time Heartbeat: Toggle periodic status updates
- Send Report: Manual daily report
- Test Alert: Send test message to Telegram
Color Indicators:
- Green (ON): Feature is active
- Red (OFF): Feature is disabled
2. Troubleshooting
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Issue
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Solution
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No Telegram messages
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1. Check bot token & chat ID
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WebRequest Error 4060
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Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" in MT4 settings
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EA not loading
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Ensure DLL imports are allowed in MT4 settings
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Duplicated alerts
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Anti-spam protection limits to 3 alerts per 5 minutes
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Panel not visible
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Click any object on chart and press Ctrl+B to show all objects
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Weekend alerts
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Heartbeat is disabled on weekends (Saturday/Sunday)
Quick Test:
- Click "Test Alert" button on panel
- Check Telegram within 10 seconds
- If received, all systems are working!