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Telegram Dashboard Monitor Pro - Panel & Troubleshooting

3 February 2026, 12:06
Nicholas Iskandar
Nicholas Iskandar
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140


1. Control Panel Usage

The EA creates a user-friendly panel on your chart:


Button Functions:

  • Equity Alert: Toggle equity drop warnings
  • Margin Alert: Toggle margin level warnings
  • Event Heartbeat: Toggle connection/event alerts
  • Time Heartbeat: Toggle periodic status updates
  • Send Report: Manual daily report
  • Test Alert: Send test message to Telegram

Color Indicators:

  • Green (ON): Feature is active
  • Red (OFF): Feature is disabled

2. Troubleshooting

Issue

Solution

No Telegram messages

1. Check bot token & chat ID
2. Add https://api.telegram.org to allowed URLs in MT4 (Tools→Options→Expert Advisors)

WebRequest Error 4060

Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" in MT4 settings

EA not loading

Ensure DLL imports are allowed in MT4 settings

Duplicated alerts

Anti-spam protection limits to 3 alerts per 5 minutes

Panel not visible

Click any object on chart and press Ctrl+B to show all objects

Weekend alerts

Heartbeat is disabled on weekends (Saturday/Sunday)

Quick Test:

  1. Click "Test Alert" button on panel
  2. Check Telegram within 10 seconds
  3. If received, all systems are working!