SMC Venom Model BPR Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The SMC Venom Model is a Smart Money Concepts–based indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify institutional price behavior using Balance Price Ranges (BPR). It highlights zones where price efficiency and liquidity balance often lead to meaningful market reactions.

The indicator helps traders focus on structurally important areas instead of relying on lagging signals.

Indicator Logic

The SMC Venom Model analyzes price movement after strong displacement moves and detects balance price ranges where the market pauses or rebalances. These zones often represent areas of institutional interest and can be used to anticipate continuation or reversal scenarios.

The logic is based on Smart Money Concepts and supports disciplined, structure-based trading.





Download the SMC Venom Model BPR Indicator for FREE HERE





Key Features

Automatic detection of Balance Price Range (BPR) zones

Clear visualization of institutional reaction areas

Suitable for intraday and swing trading

Works across multiple instruments and timeframes

Supports Smart Money Concepts strategies

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5







Choose the best trading bots here

Recommended Use

The SMC Venom Model is best used as a confirmation tool together with market structure, liquidity analysis, or higher-timeframe bias. It helps traders refine entries and improve execution accuracy by focusing on institutional price zones.









