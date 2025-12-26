Automating the Suspension Block: How to Trade ICT Concepts Mechanically (Part 2)

In my [previous article (Part 1)], we explored the hidden power of the "Suspension Block"—a specific institutional footprint where price is likely to reverse. We discussed how to identify these zones using the 3-candle pattern and the importance of the Mean Threshold (50% level).

But knowing the theory is only half the battle. The real challenge is Execution.

How many times have you missed a perfect "Golden Zone" setup because you were sleeping? Or worse, how often have you hesitated to pull the trigger when price tapped the block, only to watch it fly to your Take Profit without you?

Today, I am excited to introduce the evolution of this system: The ICT Gold Sweeper EA.

From Theory to Automation

We realized that while the human eye is good at analysis, it cannot compete with a robot in terms of speed, discipline, and 24/7 monitoring. We took the manual "Suspension Block" strategy and coded it into a fully automated Expert Advisor that follows strict rules.

Here is how we automated the logic to solve common trading problems:

1. The "Golden Overlap" Filter (Solving False Signals)

A common mistake manual traders make is trading every block they see. The robot, however, is disciplined. It uses a "Golden Confluence" engine.

It scans a Higher Timeframe (e.g., H1) for a major structure.

It waits for a specific setup on the Entry Timeframe (e.g., M15) inside that H1 zone.

Result: It ignores noise and only executes high-probability setups.

2. Dual-Step Entry with Smart OCO

Entering a trade is an art. Should you enter at the edge (aggressive) or wait for the 50% midline (conservative)? The EA solves this with a Dual-Step Mode:

Order 1: Placed at the open of the block.

Order 2: Placed at the Mean Threshold (CE).

The Magic of Automation: If price activates Order 1 and goes straight to profit, the EA’s Smart OCO (One-Cancels-Other) logic automatically deletes the second pending order. You don't need to manage this manually.

3. The Trend Filter (Trading with Bias)

To prevent trading against a strong trend, we added a Market Bias Calculator. The EA analyzes the dominance of bullish vs. bearish blocks in real-time. If the market flow is bearish, the EA will ignore buy signals—saving you from catching falling knives.

Watch the EA in Action

I have recorded a full breakdown of the EA, showing live backtests and how the "Trend Filter" protects your capital. Watch it below:

Automated ICT Strategy? 🚀 Meet the Gold Sweeper EA

Conclusion: Trade Mechanically

The goal of ICT concepts is precision. By using an EA, you remove emotional hesitation and fatigue from your trading. You let the algorithm execute the "Golden Overlaps" while you enjoy your free time.

👇 Get the Tool: [Download ICT Gold Sweeper EA]

🎁 SPECIAL GIFT FOR EXISTING CUSTOMERS

Did you purchase the Indicator version of this system before the EA launch? I have good news! As a "Loyalty Reward," I am gifting you this Robot version for FREE.

How to claim:

Do not buy the EA. Send me a Private Message here on MQL5. I will verify your previous purchase and send you the EA file.

Let's crush the markets together! 🚀