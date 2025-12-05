⚠️ How Slippage Can Destroy Your Risk Plan (and How to Reduce It)
Other

⚠️ How Slippage Can Destroy Your Risk Plan (and How to Reduce It)

5 December 2025, 07:43
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
0
101

⚠️ How Slippage Can Destroy Your Risk Plan (and How to Reduce It)

🎯 The Lesson

Most traders calculate risk assuming perfect execution.
But real markets don’t give perfect execution — they give slippage.
Slippage turns a controlled 1% risk into 2%, 3%, or even more during fast conditions.
If you ignore slippage, your entire risk plan becomes unreliable.

⚙️ Step 1: What Is Slippage?

Slippage = the difference between your intended price and the actual filled price.

Example:
You set stop loss at 1.2000
Price jumps rapidly
Stop gets executed at 1.1992

You lose 8 extra pips.
Your 20-pip stop becomes a 28-pip loss.
This ruins your R:R and increases drawdown unexpectedly.

📉 Step 2: Why Slippage Happens

Slippage occurs mostly in:

  • High-impact news (NFP, CPI, FOMC)

  • Low-liquidity moments

  • Overnight gaps

  • Session transitions

  • Volatile pairs (XAUUSD, NAS100, GBP pairs)

  • When spread widens suddenly

It’s not your broker “hunting” you —
it’s how markets execute under stress.

🔢 Step 3: Calculate Your “Slippage Risk Cushion”

If your average slippage during volatility is 4–10 pips,
your stop must account for that extra distance.

Example:

  • Intended stop: 20 pips

  • Average slippage: 6 pips

True risk = 26 pips, not 20.

Now calculate lot size using 26 pips instead of 20.

This keeps your risk real — not theoretical.

📊 Step 4: Reduce Slippage by Choosing the Right Market Times

Lowest slippage:

  • London session

  • New York session

  • High-liquidity moments

  • Major forex pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY)

Highest slippage:

  • Pre-news & post-news spikes

  • End of New York session

  • Asia session on volatile assets

  • Thin liquidity Fridays

Trading in the right window reduces slippage dramatically.

🧬 Step 5: Use Pending Orders Carefully

Market orders during volatility = highest slippage.
Better options:
✔️ Limit orders during pullbacks
✔️ Stop orders away from noise zones
✔️ Avoid orders inside liquidity zones

Pending orders help, but only when placed logically —
not in front of obvious stop-hunt areas.

🛡️ Step 6: Use a Broker With Good Execution

Things to look for:

  • Low average slippage report

  • NY4 / LD4 data center routing

  • ECN accounts

  • Deep liquidity providers

  • Tight spreads during news

  • Fast execution speed (<50ms)

A poor broker can double your slippage without you realizing it.

🚀 Takeaway

Slippage is not a small detail —
it’s a risk multiplier.
If you don’t account for it, your risk percentages become lies, your stops become inaccurate, and your drawdowns become deeper than expected.

Control slippage → control true risk → protect your account.

Smart traders don’t fight slippage — they anticipate it.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas