🧨 The “Big Lot Temptation” — Why You Risk More When You Shouldn't
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🧨 The “Big Lot Temptation” — Why You Risk More When You Shouldn't

22 November 2025, 22:25
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
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🧨 The “Big Lot Temptation” — Why You Risk More When You Shouldn't

🎯 The Lesson

You’re trading normally…
then suddenly you feel the urge to “go big.”
Maybe you saw a clean setup.
Maybe you’re trying to recover a loss.
Maybe you just feel confident today.

You increase the lot size — not because your system told you, but because your emotions did.
That’s the big lot temptation, and it has blown more accounts than bad analysis ever did.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain reacts to two things:

  • Greed when you want to make more

  • Fear when you want to recover faster

Both push you to click a bigger position.
In that moment, you’re not thinking about risk.
You’re thinking about the result you want.
The danger?
Big lots speed up everything — profits, losses, stress, and mistakes.

One bad candle can wipe weeks of progress.

💡 The Fix: Let Risk Be a Formula, Not a Feeling

Professionals don’t choose lot size based on confidence.
They choose it based on math:

  • % of account

  • Stop loss distance

  • Valid setup

  • Expected reward

Before you increase size, ask yourself:

“Did my system justify this? Or did my mood justify it?”

If it’s mood — go back to your normal size.

🔑 Practical Rule: The Fixed-Risk Contract

Sign an agreement with yourself:
“I only risk ___% per trade. No exceptions.”
Write it on your desk, your notebook, or your screen.
This one rule protects your account from emotional explosions.

🚀 Takeaway

Big lots don’t make you a bigger trader — they make you more exposed.
Consistency grows accounts, not adrenaline.
Follow your risk plan, not your impulses.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas