🧨 The “Big Lot Temptation” — Why You Risk More When You Shouldn't

🎯 The Lesson

You’re trading normally…

then suddenly you feel the urge to “go big.”

Maybe you saw a clean setup.

Maybe you’re trying to recover a loss.

Maybe you just feel confident today.

You increase the lot size — not because your system told you, but because your emotions did.

That’s the big lot temptation, and it has blown more accounts than bad analysis ever did.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain reacts to two things:

Greed when you want to make more

Fear when you want to recover faster

Both push you to click a bigger position.

In that moment, you’re not thinking about risk.

You’re thinking about the result you want.

The danger?

Big lots speed up everything — profits, losses, stress, and mistakes.

One bad candle can wipe weeks of progress.

💡 The Fix: Let Risk Be a Formula, Not a Feeling

Professionals don’t choose lot size based on confidence.

They choose it based on math:

% of account

Stop loss distance

Valid setup

Expected reward

Before you increase size, ask yourself:

“Did my system justify this? Or did my mood justify it?”

If it’s mood — go back to your normal size.

🔑 Practical Rule: The Fixed-Risk Contract

Sign an agreement with yourself:

“I only risk ___% per trade. No exceptions.”

Write it on your desk, your notebook, or your screen.

This one rule protects your account from emotional explosions.

🚀 Takeaway

Big lots don’t make you a bigger trader — they make you more exposed.

Consistency grows accounts, not adrenaline.

Follow your risk plan, not your impulses.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas