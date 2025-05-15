AutoCloseOnProfitLoss Expert - Automatically Close All Positions on Profit/Loss

The EA monitors the total profit or loss of all open positions using the PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) function in MetaTrader 5. It compares this value against the user-defined TargetProfit and MaxLoss thresholds. If either condition is met (and the corresponding feature is enabled), the EA closes all positions using market orders and notifies the user through alerts (if enabled) and terminal logs.

Usage

Drag the AutoCloseOnProfitLoss EA onto any chart in MetaTrader 5. In the dialog box that appears, configure the input parameters: Set your desired TargetProfit and MaxLoss values.

and values. Enable or disable profit/loss closing as needed.

Choose whether to display alerts. Click OK to start the EA. The EA will continuously monitor all open positions and close them if the specified conditions are met. Check the Experts or Journal tab in MetaTrader 5 for logs and results.

Example

Suppose you set TargetProfit = 100.0, MaxLoss = -50.0, EnableProfitClose = true, and EnableLossClose = true. If your open positions reach a total profit of $120, the EA will close all positions and display an alert: "All positions closed! Reason: Target profit reached: 120.00". If the total loss reaches -$60, the EA will close all positions with an alert: "All positions closed! Reason: Max loss reached: -60.00".







Notes

The EA requires open positions to take action; otherwise, it will log the current profit/loss and continue monitoring.

Positions are closed using market orders, so slippage may occur depending on market conditions.

Test the EA on a demo account first to ensure it suits your trading strategy.

Unlike a script, this EA runs continuously until manually stopped or removed from the chart.

Feedback

If you have suggestions or encounter issues, please leave a comment on the MQL5 CodeBase page or contact me through the MQL5 community. Your feedback is valuable for improving this tool!



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