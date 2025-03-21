Aussi Kiwi MT5 - Settings and Description

IMPORTANT:

To use News Filter, open Terminal-Tab "Tools->Expert Advisors->Allow WebRequest for listed URL” and add:





GENERAL PARAMETERS

Display Onscreen Panel

If set to true, displays the Panel on chart by default. To switch between on/off on the chart, click on the title or press the “S/s” key on the keyboard.

Panel Background Color

Select desired background color of the Panel. “None” places the included picture

Sound on Transaction

If set to “true”, plays sound on opening/closing orders.

Magic Number

The use of the unique Magic Number ensures that other experts' trades or manually opened trades become not influenced. On the other hand, care must be taken to ensure that other experts are not configured with the same Magic Number that AussiKiwi MT5 is currently configured for. If the value '0' is set to the Magic Number, external manually opened trades will be included!

Order Comment

Fills the orders comment field with an individual text.

List of Pairs (separated by Comma)

Currency pair to be traded. Default: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD

Allow New Session

If set to “false”, only the current active market trades including possibly further upcoming reduction trades that belong to that session are regarded to be operated. After closing of all of them, no more trading activity takes place until setting the parameter to “true”.

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Acc. Risk Mode selected

If Money Management is used, presets the type of how the available account amount becomes utilized. The safest setting is ‘Margin’. However, ‘Margin’ might not be always suitable on Leverage 1:30 accounts that are often used in the EU countries because of their legal restrictions.

Acc. Free Balance(%) used by the Expert (All = 100%)

Enables to limit the total account balance used by this Expert according to the preset percentage.

Amount$/0.01 Lot (0 = ‘Lotsize Min.’ is used)

Sets the part of the account amount to be used per 0.01 Lot. The higher the amount per 0.01 Lot, the lower the trading risk. Example: Account deposit = $10.000, amount/0.01 = $3.000 results size of 0.03 Lot for each of the initial orders.

Lotsize Min.

Sets the minimum Lotsize for the initial orders. If ‘Amount$/0.01 Lot’ set to > 0, Lotsize becomes calculated as described before.

LotSize Max.

Limits the maximum Lotsize to be opened independent of the risk setting.

Max. Currency Pairs to be used

Select how many different currency pair out of all three preset pairs allowed to opened during the session regardless of possible recovery orders.

Max. Orders per Currency Pair

Sets the Limit of recovery orders per pair to be opened.

Recovery Orders Entry Distance

Defines the minimum distance between two orders before (the next) recovery order checks for indicator pattern to place an additional order.

AUDNZD Risk Reduction

AUDNZD trading is somewhat riskier than trading of the other pairs. This function includes additional pattern to optimize ordering this pair. However it reduces slightly the total profit but on the other hand it reduces possible drawdowns very efficiently.

TRADING PARAMETERS

Orders Long

If set to ‘false’, opening of buy orders is disabled.

Orders Short

If set to ‘false’, opening of sell orders is disabled.

Max. Spread

Maximum of allowed spread to open or to operate trades. If exceeded, pending orders become closed and market positions are stopping possible active trailing profit operations for the time of big spread.

PROFIT TRAILING PARAMETER

Stoploss

Fixed Stoploss in Points.

Takeprofit

Fixed Takeprofit in Points.

Profit Trail Activation

Profit Points to start the profit trailing.

Profit Trail Distance

Starting Trailing distance to ‘Profit Trail Activaton’.

Profit Trail Step

Distance in Points the trailing follows the profit trail.

Compensation Orders Start Level (0 = Disabled))

If multiple orders running and the value is set to > 1 as well as any of the orders has reached its profit area, the EA starts to search for orders in loss territory to compensate its loss with the profit of the previous selected profitable order. This could reduce the currently used account margin.

TRADING TIME SETTINGS

Self-explanatory: Weekday start/stop hours and minutes.

December Stop Day (0 = disabled)

In December the prices might become more and more erratic as the trading activities are fading for the end of year close. This causes poor liquidity in the market.

January Start Day (0 = disabled)

In the beginning of January, many traders are still on vacations that results the same like in December. Therefore, it’s better to start trading after the 2nd week of January.

NEWS FILTER SETTINGS

Use Auto GMT Update

Switches the change in GMT to local time automatically.

GMT Difference (used if Auto GMT = Disabled

Fixed GMT-hour distance from the local computers time.

Show News from Symbols

Only News Events of the registered currencies are displayed on the list.

Selected Event Levels

Enter 0 or 1 separated by comma to display the desired news importance levels by default.

Pause … Events

Enter time in minutes before/after the news event by comma for pausing opening orders.

Add Keywords for VHI Events

Enter keywords of very important events separated by comma.

Show Past Events in Hours

Predefines the count of hours shown optionally at the news list.

Select News Language

Sets the news events language in which they displayed in the list.

INDICATOR SETTINGS

Self-explaining for experienced traders. For details, please PM me.

MISCELLANEOUS

Parameter Mode

‘Predefined’ means that the optimal parameters for the three default currency pairs are already established internal of the Expert.

‘Custom”: Used for trading external pairs, usually different from the default pairs or for any single pairs by optimizing the parameters of the underlying chart symbol by modifying the indicators settings.

Initial Order Timeframe

The basic Timeframe for entry calculation.

Display Panel in visual Tester Mode

If enabled, the Onscreen Panel becomes displayed in visual tester mode. If enabled it slows down the Backtest speed.



