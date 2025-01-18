Create EA (iCustom) with VOLUMATIC VIDYA

To use the Volumatic VIDyA Scanner indicator (ver.2.00 - download link at the end of the article ) for EA, you can see the instructions below:

a. The buffers in the indicator and their indexes:

0 – Buy Signal (arrow) 1 – Sell Signal (arrow)



b. Required input parameters:

- To use iCustom, you need to fill in all the parameters, because the indicator uses a scanner, so the parameters need to be entered appropriately to avoid conflicts. Below are the required and mandatory input parameters, you can change their default values ​​as you like: input int iMaxBarsBack = 10000 ; input int vidya_length = 10 ; input int vidya_momentum = 20 ; input double band_distance = 2 ; input int source = 1 ; input int pivot_type = 1 ; input int pivot_left_bars = 3 ; input int pivot_right_bars = 3 ; input int vidya_value_smooth_period = 15 ;

MT4 Version 2.10: double getValueVolumaticVIDyA( string fSymbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe, int Index, int Shift ) { string indicatorCustomName = "Market\\Volumatic VIDyA MT4" ; return iCustom (fSymbol,Timeframe,indicatorCustomName,iMaxBarsBack, "" ,vidya_length,vidya_momentum,band_distance,source,pivot_type,pivot_left_bars,pivot_right_bars,vidya_value_smooth_period, "" , false , "" , false , false , false , clrNONE , clrNONE , clrNONE , 50 , 0 , "" , "" , false , false , "" , false , false , false , false , false , false , "" , "" , false , "" , "" , 0 , "" , false , 0 , 0 , 0 , false , 0 , 0 , 0 , clrNONE , clrNONE , clrNONE , clrNONE , clrNONE , "" , 0 , 0 , Index, Shift); } MT5 Version 2.00: double getValueVolumaticVIDyA( string fSymbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe, int Index, int Shift ) { string indicatorCustomName = "Market\\Volumatic VIDyA MT5" ; int handle = iCustom (fSymbol,Timeframe,indicatorCustomName,iMaxBarsBack, "" ,vidya_length,vidya_momentum,band_distance,source,pivot_type,pivot_left_bars,pivot_right_bars,vidya_value_smooth_period, VOLUME_TICK , "" , "" , false , false , false , clrNONE , clrNONE , clrNONE , 50 , 0 , false , "" , "" , false , false , "" , false , false , false , false , false , false , "" , "" , false , "" , 0 , 0 , "" , false , 0 , 0 , 0 , false , 0 , 0 , 0 , clrNONE , clrNONE , clrNONE , clrNONE , clrNONE , "" , 0 , 0 ); if (handle < 0 ) return ( EMPTY_VALUE ); else { double buf[]; if ( CopyBuffer (handle, Index, Shift, 1 , buf) > 0 ) return (buf[ 0 ]); } return EMPTY_VALUE ; }

d. Use getValueVolumaticVIDyA function for EA

You use the getValueVolumaticVIDyA function to get the value needed to use for the EA.

To confirm that the buffer has a value, you need to compare it with EMPTY_VALUE.

Here are some examples to confirm that the current bar buffers (shift = 0) have a value:

0 – Buy Signal (arrow)

bool buySignal = getValueVolumaticVIDyA( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , 0 ) != EMPTY_VALUE ;

1 – Sell Signal (arrow)

bool sellSignal = getValueVolumaticVIDyA( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , 0 ) != EMPTY_VALUE ;

Check Is Trend Up (Green)/Is Trend Down (Red):

bool trendUp = false ; bool trendDn = false ; for ( int i = 0 ; i <= iBars ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ); i++) { if (getValueVolumaticVIDyA( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , i) != EMPTY_VALUE ) { trendUp = true ; break ; } if (getValueVolumaticVIDyA( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , i) != EMPTY_VALUE ) { trendDn = true ; break ; } }

Hopefully this article can help you more easily automate signals from the Volumatic VIDyA Scanner indicator into EA.

You can download the indicator at:















