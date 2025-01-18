Create EA (iCustom) with VOLUMATIC VIDYA

0 – Buy Signal (arrow)1 – Sell Signal (arrow)
- To use iCustom, you need to fill in all the parameters, because the indicator uses a scanner, so the parameters need to be entered appropriately to avoid conflicts. Below are the required and mandatory input parameters, you can change their default values as you like:
input int iMaxBarsBack = 10000;//Max bars back (0=all) input int vidya_length = 10;//VIDyA Length input int vidya_momentum = 20;//VIDyA Momentum input double band_distance = 2;//Distance factor for upper/lower bands input int source = 1;//Source /* Source value: 1-Close 2-Open 3-High 4-Low 5-Median (HL/2) 6-Typical (HLC/3) 7-Weighted (HLCC/4) 8-Average (OHLC/4) */ input int pivot_type = 1;//Pivot type /* Pivot type value: 0-Close/Close 1-High/Low */ input int pivot_left_bars = 3; // Left side pivot bars input int pivot_right_bars = 3; // Right side pivot bars input int vidya_value_smooth_period = 15;//VIDyA value smoothing period
MT4 Version 2.10:
double getValueVolumaticVIDyA(string fSymbol, //Symbol (fill _Symbol to use symbol current) ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe, //Timeframe (fill PERIOD_CURRENT to use current timeframe) int Index, //index buffer (see section a) int Shift //Shift (usually = 1 to get the previous bar value) ) { string indicatorCustomName = "Market\\Volumatic VIDyA MT4";//Path indicator return iCustom(fSymbol,Timeframe,indicatorCustomName,iMaxBarsBack,"",vidya_length,vidya_momentum,band_distance,source,pivot_type,pivot_left_bars,pivot_right_bars,vidya_value_smooth_period,"",false,"",false,false,false,clrNONE,clrNONE,clrNONE,50,0,"","",false,false,"",false,false,false,false,false,false,"","",false,"","",0,"",false,0,0,0,false,0,0,0,clrNONE,clrNONE,clrNONE,clrNONE,clrNONE,"",0,0, Index, Shift); }
MT5 Version 2.00:
double getValueVolumaticVIDyA(string fSymbol, //Symbol (fill _Symbol to use symbol current) ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe, //Timeframe (fill PERIOD_CURRENT to use current timeframe) int Index, //index buffer (see section a) int Shift //Shift (usually = 1 to get the previous bar value) ) { string indicatorCustomName = "Market\\Volumatic VIDyA MT5";//Path indicator int handle = iCustom(fSymbol,Timeframe,indicatorCustomName,iMaxBarsBack,"",vidya_length,vidya_momentum,band_distance,source,pivot_type,pivot_left_bars,pivot_right_bars,vidya_value_smooth_period,VOLUME_TICK,"","",false,false,false,clrNONE,clrNONE,clrNONE,50,0,false,"","",false,false,"",false,false,false,false,false,false,"","",false,"",0,0,"",false,0,0,0,false,0,0,0,clrNONE,clrNONE,clrNONE,clrNONE,clrNONE,"",0,0); if(handle < 0) return(EMPTY_VALUE); else { double buf[]; if(CopyBuffer(handle, Index, Shift, 1, buf) > 0) return(buf[0]); } return EMPTY_VALUE; }
d. Use getValueVolumaticVIDyA function for EA
You use the getValueVolumaticVIDyA function to get the value needed to use for the EA.
To confirm that the buffer has a value, you need to compare it with EMPTY_VALUE.
Here are some examples to confirm that the current bar buffers (shift = 0) have a value:
0 – Buy Signal (arrow)
bool buySignal = getValueVolumaticVIDyA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, 0) != EMPTY_VALUE;
1 – Sell Signal (arrow)
bool sellSignal = getValueVolumaticVIDyA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 1, 0) != EMPTY_VALUE;
Check Is Trend Up (Green)/Is Trend Down (Red):
bool trendUp = false; bool trendDn = false; for(int i = 0; i <= iBars(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT); i++) { if(getValueVolumaticVIDyA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, i) != EMPTY_VALUE) { trendUp = true; break; } if(getValueVolumaticVIDyA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 1, i) != EMPTY_VALUE) { trendDn = true; break; } }
Hopefully this article can help you more easily automate signals from the Volumatic VIDyA Scanner indicator into EA.
You can download the indicator at:
MT5 version at: Volumatic VIDyA MT5
MT4 version at: Volumatic VIDyA MT4