Why prop trading?
Statistics

Why prop trading?

30 November 2024, 19:00
Ofer Dvir
Ofer Dvir
0
303

So first a disclaimer , yes i did too some funded trading programs , mostly just to test my skill or to get a nice 

funded 

i was thinking the whole time about why am i doing it and does it make sense to even take part in that..
mostly was using my ea on mt5 to take care of this which is basicly really easy 
win rate of ea did manually closed position on weekends because they have crazy swap holding fines

the win rate is not 100% because they charge crazy rates for over night for weekends so i had to just close some manually + they use hidden commision that shows only at the website not on the positions in mt5 so a position with profit of 1Euro could be calculated as a losing trade, after i realised that i abjusted my trailing so position will never be considered as loss 

so here is my problem with this thing and i still break my head what could be beneficial more for a trader
lets say its a funded account of 20000 
seems nice you now have the power of 20000$ 

but no because you have probably a daily drawdown of 3% and an account shutdown at 5% or something like that
which will make you risk maybe 1-1.5% of the account
so now we are actually playing with 400$ +- and lose every thing if we lose 5% which is 1000$
same situation on privet account will be something like 1000$ as money invested 
400$risk will make you the air to lose (depends of the company and margin requirments)

something between 800 -998$ until regular account will be margin call
when prop account will have daily stop at around 600$ loss and some prop firms will close that position
so now your with19400 can risk maybe 300$ with the daily stop closer

now for the icing lets say your proftable and already had 24500 at that funded account and now the market make a sharp turn against the trade and the account is gone.. all the while a real account would have enought room to flex that  



let me know what you think is better?
account has to have enough air 
heres some trades as you can see some buy position had to wait their turn

Bull Bear EA


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127430?source=Site+Profile+Seller#  free at the moment 
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123680?source=Site+Profile+Seller  free bot at the moment

#ea #bullish #prop #trading