Why prop trading?

So first a disclaimer , yes i did too some funded trading programs , mostly just to test my skill or to get a nice

i was thinking the whole time about why am i doing it and does it make sense to even take part in that..

mostly was using my ea on mt5 to take care of this which is basicly really easy



the win rate is not 100% because they charge crazy rates for over night for weekends so i had to just close some manually + they use hidden commision that shows only at the website not on the positions in mt5 so a position with profit of 1Euro could be calculated as a losing trade, after i realised that i abjusted my trailing so position will never be considered as loss



so here is my problem with this thing and i still break my head what could be beneficial more for a trader

lets say its a funded account of 20000

seems nice you now have the power of 20000$

but no because you have probably a daily drawdown of 3% and an account shutdown at 5% or something like that

which will make you risk maybe 1-1.5% of the account

so now we are actually playing with 400$ +- and lose every thing if we lose 5% which is 1000$

same situation on privet account will be something like 1000$ as money invested

400$risk will make you the air to lose (depends of the company and margin requirments)

something between 800 -998$ until regular account will be margin call

when prop account will have daily stop at around 600$ loss and some prop firms will close that position

so now your with19400 can risk maybe 300$ with the daily stop closer



now for the icing lets say your proftable and already had 24500 at that funded account and now the market make a sharp turn against the trade and the account is gone.. all the while a real account would have enought room to flex that







let me know what you think is better?

account has to have enough air

heres some trades as you can see some buy position had to wait their turn











https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127430?source=Site+Profile+Seller# free at the moment

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123680?source=Site+Profile+Seller free bot at the moment