Analytics & Forecasts

Markov Chain

26 July 2024, 20:04
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait
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Markov chains can be applied to intraday trading to model price movements and predict future price levels based on current and past price levels. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use Markov chains for intraday trading:

Step 1: Define the States

Define discrete states based on price levels or returns. For example, you can divide price levels into ranges and assign each range a state:

  • State 1: Price decreases significantly
  • State 2: Price decreases slightly
  • State 3: Price remains stable
  • State 4: Price increases slightly
  • State 5: Price increases significantly

Step 2: Collect Historical Data

Collect intraday price data, such as minute-by-minute or tick data. Calculate the returns or price changes for each time interval.

Step 3: Calculate Transition Probabilities

Calculate the transition probabilities between states using historical data. This involves counting how often each state transitions to another state. For example, if the price was in State 1 at time t t t and moved to State 2 at time t + 1 t+1 t+1, this counts as a transition from State 1 to State 2.

The transition probability matrix P P P can be constructed where each element P i j P_{ij} Pij represents the probability of moving from state i i i to state j j j:

Each element P i j P_{ij} Pij is calculated as:


Step 4: Use the Markov Chain for Predictions

Use the transition probability matrix to predict future states. Given the current state, the future state probabilities can be calculated by multiplying the current state vector with the transition matrix.

If the current state vector is s0

Step 5: Develop a Trading Strategy

Based on the predicted future states, develop a trading strategy. For example, if the model predicts a high probability of price increase (transitioning to an increasing state), you might decide to buy. Conversely, if a price decrease is predicted, you might decide to sell or short the asset.

Example in MQL5

Below is an example of how you might implement a simple Markov chain-based strategy in MQL5:

// Define the states
enum PriceState {
    DECREASE_SIGNIFICANTLY,
    DECREASE_SLIGHTLY,
    STABLE,
    INCREASE_SLIGHTLY,
    INCREASE_SIGNIFICANTLY
};

// Function to determine the current state based on price change
PriceState GetState(double priceChange) {
    if (priceChange < -0.5) return DECREASE_SIGNIFICANTLY;
    if (priceChange < -0.1) return DECREASE_SLIGHTLY;
    if (priceChange < 0.1) return STABLE;
    if (priceChange < 0.5) return INCREASE_SLIGHTLY;
    return INCREASE_SIGNIFICANTLY;
}

// Transition matrix (example values)
double transitionMatrix[5][5] = {
    {0.2, 0.3, 0.2, 0.2, 0.1},
    {0.1, 0.3, 0.4, 0.1, 0.1},
    {0.1, 0.2, 0.4, 0.2, 0.1},
    {0.1, 0.1, 0.3, 0.4, 0.1},
    {0.1, 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.3}
};

// Function to predict next state
PriceState PredictNextState(PriceState currentState) {
    double rnd = MathRand() / (double)RAND_MAX;
    double cumulativeProbability = 0.0;

    for (int i = 0; i < 5; i++) {
        cumulativeProbability += transitionMatrix[currentState][i];
        if (rnd <= cumulativeProbability) {
            return (PriceState)i;
        }
    }

    return currentState; // Default case
}

// OnTick function to execute the strategy
void OnTick() {
    static PriceState currentState = STABLE;
    static double previousClose = 0.0;

    double currentClose = iClose(Symbol(), PERIOD_M1, 0);
    if (previousClose != 0.0) {
        double priceChange = (currentClose - previousClose) / previousClose * 100;
        currentState = GetState(priceChange);

        // Predict next state
        PriceState nextState = PredictNextState(currentState);

        // Trading logic based on predicted state
        if (nextState == INCREASE_SIGNIFICANTLY || nextState == INCREASE_SLIGHTLY) {
            // Buy logic
            if (PositionSelect(Symbol()) == false) {
                OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, 0.1, Ask, 2, 0, 0, "Buy Order", 0, 0, Green);
            }
        } else if (nextState == DECREASE_SIGNIFICANTLY || nextState == DECREASE_SLIGHTLY) {
            // Sell logic
            if (PositionSelect(Symbol()) == true) {
                OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, 0.1, Bid, 2, 0, 0, "Sell Order", 0, 0, Red);
            }
        }
    }

    previousClose = currentClose;
}

Key Points:

  • Define states: Based on price changes.
  • Calculate transition probabilities: From historical data.
  • Predict future states: Using the transition matrix.
  • Develop strategy: Buy or sell based on predicted states.

Using Markov chains helps in capturing the probabilistic nature of price movements and can be a useful tool in developing trading strategies.