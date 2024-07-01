⭐️Prop GT reached the target profit for passing the FTMO Challenge ⭐️

Prop GT Expert Advisor for 20 days has reached the target profit for passing FTMO Prop Firm's Challenge, the total profit amounted to $10,010.13.

When trading on Prop Firm accounts, it is important to remember to control drawdown to avoid losing your account. Thanks to the Prop daily drawdown function, the EA closed trades on time and the daily drawdown did not exceed 5%, which allowed to save the account and achieve the necessary profit in the future.

These results again confirm that the EA can successfully pass the Challenges of Prop Firms and bring stable profits. If you also want to trade successfully on the accounts of Prop Firms or on your own accounts, install the Expert Advisor by clicking the link







