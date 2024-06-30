Review of trades made by the Prop GT Expert Advisor from June 24 to 28, 2024

Today I am presenting a review of trades made by the Prop GT Expert Advisor on the EURUSD currency pair for the week from June 24 to 28, 2024.

This week the Expert Advisor opened four trades. During this period, Prop GT showed excellent performance, timely opening trades at the moments of potential market reversal and fixing the profit. All four trades were closed with profit, which is a confirmation of the strategy efficiency.





Fig. 1. EURUSD BUY 17.36, OpenPrice =1.07129, Profit = +$173.

The first trade was made on June 24. The Prop GT Expert Advisor identified the key level at 1.07129 and opened a Buy on this basis. You can ask why the EA fixed the profit relatively early. Prop GT uses a trailing stop to accompany trades, which allows you to take profit at the first signs of market reversal. Although in this trade the trailing stop seemed to activate the position closing prematurely, experience shows that in most cases this approach allows to avoid potential losses in case of unexpected market fluctuations. In the following examples of trades you will see how trailing stop effectively works in practice, providing conservative but stable income.





Fig. 2. EURUSD SELL 23.91, OpenPrice =1.07141, Profit = +$1362.

The next trade was opened at 1.07141 level, which Prop GT Expert Advisor identified as a key resistance level. In this trade we can see how the trailing stop proved to be an invaluable tool, allowing us to lock in profit at the right moment. Without using a trailing stop, the trade could have brought losses due to a sudden market reversal (you can see a detailed analysis of the trade by following the link).





Fig. 3. EURUSD SELL 10.89, OpenPrice =1.06906, Profit = +$533.

The third trade of this week was also analyzed in detail in the last article. The chart shows a significant support level for the EURUSD currency pair, which did not lead to significant growth. When price reached the support level at 1.06906, the Prop GT Expert Advisor reacted quickly by opening a trade for selling. After the initial downward movement, which confirmed the correctness of the entry decision, there were signals indicating a decreasing probability of further decline.

At this critical moment, Prop GT Expert Advisor, guided by the strategy of risk management and profit taking, promptly closed the position, fixing the profit at the level of $533 and avoiding possible losses from the market reversal. Efficiency in making instant decisions is crucial for increasing profits and reducing possible losses, which Prop GT Expert Advisor managed perfectly this time again.





Fig. 4. EURUSD SELL 21.15, OpenPrice =1.06802, Profit = +$63.

The last trade of this week shows how the Prop GT Expert Advisor adapted to the downward trend in the market. The EA identified a key support level at 1.06802 and when the price reached this level, a sell trade was initiated. However, as you can see on the chart, the market did not follow the expected direction and the EA closed the position in a timely manner.

Although the profit from this trade was insignificant, it is extremely important to note that the timely closing of the trade prevented potential losses. This underscores the strategic prudence of the Prop GT Expert Advisor in managing risk. Preserving capital and avoiding large losses are key aspects of sustainable deposit growth. It is better to gradually build up your capital with minimal risk than to face large losses due to unforeseen market movements.

To summarize the results of the week, Prop GT Expert Advisor made 4 trades, which brought a profit of $1913. The EA works on FTMO account, and this week the profit amounted to 1.9%. In comparison, last week the EA's profit reached 7.7%, which demonstrates its high performance: in almost two weeks the EA has almost completed the Prop Firm's Challenge, which is an excellent result.

Take a look at the review of trades from June 17 to 21, 2024



This confirms that the Prop GT Expert Advisor not only successfully adapts to changes in the market, but also consistently generates stable income, while effectively managing risks. This approach allows traders not only preserve their capital on Prop Firm accounts, but also confidently build it up, aiming for a successful completion of the Challenge.





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