💡 Why is it needed to follow the developer's recommendations in using the Prop GT Expert Advisor? 🤖

Using the Prop GT Expert Advisor opens up many opportunities for making profits. However, it is very important to follow the developer's recommendations and settings. Experimenting with settings may seem tempting, but remember that the recommended settings provide more stable income over the long term.

Why is it important to follow the recommendations?



Testing phase : Before giving users access to the EA, the developers conduct thorough testing to determine the best settings. This process ensures that the EA is optimized for maximum trading performance. Stable income : While experimental settings may provide a temporary boost in profits, following proven guidelines will help achieve more stable and predictable income over the long term. Optimal timeframe and currency pairs : One of the key parameters is choosing the right currency pairs and timeframe for the EA. The developers carefully select the most suitable trading conditions to maximize the effectiveness of the EA. Respecting these recommendations is crucial to achieve optimal results.

Following the recommendations not only increases your chances of success, but also helps you avoid potential EA performance issues. If you are new to using Prop GT or want to maximize its potential, always start by testing at the recommended settings.







