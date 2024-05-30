What is the Prop Controller module for? 🤔

In order to understand why you need the Prop Controller module, firstly, let's understand what this module is. The Prop Controller module is built into the Expert Advisor and its task is to prevent the drawdown on your account from being exceeded. In the Prop GT Expert Advisor you can set control over the drawdown in a trade as well as over the daily drawdown. The module will control the set values and will not allow them to be exceeded.

When you trade, the first thing you need to think about is the risk control. You should always understand what percentage of your deposit you are risking. This is especially important for those who use an EA on a Prop Firms account. After all, if the drawdown on your account is exceeded, your account will be blocked. The Prop Controller module makes sure that this does not happen. If the drawdown approaches a critically set value, the Prop Controller module gives a command to close all orders to save your account.

Understanding the necessity of drawdown control and risk management is a key aspect of successful trading. Using the Prop Controller module will help you not only avoid critical drawdown, but also increase your trading confidence, knowing that your deposit is under reliable protection. Whether you are trading on a Prop Firm account or a regular account, this module will provide you with the stability that you need and help you maintain your investment in all market conditions.

To discuss the operation of the Prop GT you can join the Telegram chat: @prop_ea







