📊 The full report about the testing of the Prop GT Expert Advisor on EURUSD since December 2023 📊

Prop GT is designed to work on the Prop Firm accounts, so it puts special emphasis on profitability and drawdown control. The Expert Advisor brought a profit of $48,751 and the maximum drawdown was 6.21%. This confirms its ability to effectively control risk and generate profits.

Please note the EA's profitability by month on the chart: each month the EA earned twice as much as it lost. The exception is January, when I warned all users in advance to disable trading with the EA. It turned out to be the right decision.

I also recommend disabling the trading of the EA on Monday and Friday evening, as the full report shows that this is not the best time to trade. While trading on the rest of the days, the EA consistently generates significant profits. Follow these recommendations to increase the profitability of the EA.

If you want to get the same results, install the EA on your Prop Firm accounts and watch how the EA brings you profits.

You can start using the EA by clicking the link







