Track Liquidity "Tick by Tick" (See Tutorial Video)

Precision Trading: Introducing Our MT5 Indicators for Optimal Market Insights

We have set a premium price for our MT5 indicators, reflecting over two years of development, rigorous backtesting, and diligent bug fixing to ensure optimal functionality. Our confidence in the precision and accuracy of our indicators is such that we regularly showcase them in real-time market conditions through daily content on our social media channels.

Our belief in trading simplicity, adhering to the principle of buying low and selling high, is echoed in our indicators' clear display of potential entry and exit points. We consistently provide daily content demonstrating our indicators in action. Additionally, we offer traders the opportunity to rent our indicators for $66 per month. This allows traders to test the indicator for one month with their chosen trading pair before committing to a yearly subscription.

We are committed to monitoring user feedback closely and making necessary improvements to our indicators should any bugs arise, ensuring that traders have access to the most effective tools for their trading endeavours.

Liquidity Pro MT5 - CLICK HERE TO BUY

Liquidity Pro MT4 - CLICK HERE TO BUY

The Liquidity Pro pin points liquidity zones in any financial instrument, including currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, equities and indices. The Liquidity Pro shows previous and current liquidity zones, down to the present minute, providing essential information about your chosen trading pair, when conducting chart analysis or initiating trades.

The Liquidity Pro allows you to observe where price consolidates, retraces, resists, or settles within support areas. It pinpoints areas where market participants are likely to react to price movements, providing real-time insights into market dynamics. Additionally, the Liquidity Finder offers a visual representation as the price approaches potential liquidity zones, enabling users to make quick and informed decisions. Additionally this indicator provides traders with detailed information about each candle's close time and price within their respective time frame.

One standout feature of this indicator is its ability to detect both bullish and bearish momentum at the close of each candle. It visually indicates wether the momentum is bullish or bearish at the conclusion of the last candle. Further more it organises candle close price in sequential order, offering a visual representation of the trading pairs momentum.

The Liquidity Pro stores the entire day's activity as a CSV file within an internal folder on MT5, making historical data easily accessible for future analysis. Please refer to our attached YouTube video for valuable insights into the functionality and detailed breakdown of how the Liquidity Pro presents essential information, assisting traders view charts with clarity.

What is liquidity?

Liquidity refers to when traders are actively buying or selling at a particular price level, causing the price to remain relatively stable over a certain period. High liquidity indicates a substantial presence of both buyers and sellers actively participating in currency trading, resulting in narrow bid-ask spreads and stable market prices. On the contrary, low liquidity may lead to broader spreads and heightened price volatility due to a reduced number of market participants.





Key Features

Review price action for the present day, week and month.

Track price action for the entire month down to the present second.

A reas of liquidity are represented by price separation values with a higher tally count.

Displays distribution of prices across different levels to identify areas of concentrated trading activity.

View dynamic price action from M5, M15 and M30 time frames.

View each candle close price in sequential order in real time, irrespective of the chosen time frame.

All tally's update on the close of the candle, irrespective of the chosen time frame .

Dynamic highlighting system indicates when the price is approaching a liquidity zone.

Dynamic highlighting system indicates highest and lowest candle close.

Quickly visualize bullish or bearish momentum from market open, through colour representation of numerical values.

Save daily trading activity in a CSV file for future reference or chart analysis.

Offers an intuitive interface for easy interpretation and analysis of incoming data.

Visual representation of price movement such as spikes, divergences or trends.

Can be used in conjunction with other technical indicators for comprehensive market analysis.

Enables users to analyze historical price action to identify past areas of liquidity and trends for chart analysis.

Allows users to personalize settings such as font colour, session selection, and time periods.