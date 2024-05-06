Track Liquidity "Tick by Tick" (See Tutorial Video)

Precision Trading: Introducing Our MT5 Indicators for Optimal Market Insights
Precision Trading: Introducing Our MT5 Indicators for Optimal Market Insights
We have set a premium price for our MT5 indicators, reflecting over two years of development, rigorous backtesting, and diligent bug fixing to ensure optimal functionality. Our confidence in the precision and accuracy of our indicators is such that we regularly showcase them in real-time market conditions through daily content on our social media channels.
Our belief in trading simplicity, adhering to the principle of buying low and selling high, is echoed in our indicators' clear display of potential entry and exit points. We consistently provide daily content demonstrating our indicators in action. Additionally, we offer traders the opportunity to rent our indicators for $66 per month. This allows traders to test the indicator for one month with their chosen trading pair before committing to a yearly subscription.
We are committed to monitoring user feedback closely and making necessary improvements to our indicators should any bugs arise, ensuring that traders have access to the most effective tools for their trading endeavours.
Liquidity Pro MT5 - CLICK HERE TO BUY
Liquidity Pro MT4 - CLICK HERE TO BUY
The Liquidity Pro pin points liquidity zones in any financial instrument, including currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, equities and indices. The Liquidity Pro shows previous and current liquidity zones, down to the present minute, providing essential information about your chosen trading pair, when conducting chart analysis or initiating trades.
The Liquidity Pro allows you to observe where price consolidates, retraces, resists, or settles within support areas. It pinpoints areas where market participants are likely to react to price movements, providing real-time insights into market dynamics. Additionally, the Liquidity Finder offers a visual representation as the price approaches potential liquidity zones, enabling users to make quick and informed decisions. Additionally this indicator provides traders with detailed information about each candle's close time and price within their respective time frame.
One standout feature of this indicator is its ability to detect both bullish and bearish momentum at the close of each candle. It visually indicates wether the momentum is bullish or bearish at the conclusion of the last candle. Further more it organises candle close price in sequential order, offering a visual representation of the trading pairs momentum.
The Liquidity Pro stores the entire day's activity as a CSV file within an internal folder on MT5, making historical data easily accessible for future analysis. Please refer to our attached YouTube video for valuable insights into the functionality and detailed breakdown of how the Liquidity Pro presents essential information, assisting traders view charts with clarity.
What is liquidity?
Liquidity refers to when traders are actively buying or selling at a particular price level, causing the price to remain relatively stable over a certain period. High liquidity indicates a substantial presence of both buyers and sellers actively participating in currency trading, resulting in narrow bid-ask spreads and stable market prices. On the contrary, low liquidity may lead to broader spreads and heightened price volatility due to a reduced number of market participants.
Key Features
- Review price action for the present day, week and month.
- Track price action for the entire month down to the present second.
- Areas of liquidity are represented by price separation values with a higher tally count.
- Displays distribution of prices across different levels to identify areas of concentrated trading activity.
- View dynamic price action from M5, M15 and M30 time frames.
- View each candle close price in sequential order in real time, irrespective of the chosen time frame.
- All tally's update on the close of the candle, irrespective of the chosen time frame.
- Dynamic highlighting system indicates when the price is approaching a liquidity zone.
- Dynamic highlighting system indicates highest and lowest candle close.
- Quickly visualize bullish or bearish momentum from market open, through colour representation of numerical values.
- Save daily trading activity in a CSV file for future reference or chart analysis.
- Offers an intuitive interface for easy interpretation and analysis of incoming data.
- Visual representation of price movement such as spikes, divergences or trends.
- Can be used in conjunction with other technical indicators for comprehensive market analysis.
- Enables users to analyze historical price action to identify past areas of liquidity and trends for chart analysis.
- Allows users to personalize settings such as font colour, session selection, and time periods.
Numeric Value Colour Indication
- Blue Numerical Values - Bullish Momentum: Indicates a surplus of buyers and shortage of sellers, pushing the price up from the corresponding price level.
- Red Numerical Values - Bearish Momentum: Indicates a surplus sellers and shortage of buyers, pushing the price down from the corresponding price level.
- Black Numerics - Neutral Momentum: Indicates an equal amount of buyers and sellers at the corresponding price level.
Note: Any trading decision made should be based on independent analysis and a thorough understanding of fundamentals, rather than solely relying on tally counts or the colour of numerical values.
Tally Time-Frames
- Tally M5: A higher numeric value indicates greater liquidity at a specific price level, while a lower numeric value suggests limited or no liquidity, allowing the price to move through this level easily without encountering significant resistance from buyers or sellers. The colour of the numerical value signifies the number of buyers or sellers present at that price level. This information typically updates at the close of each 5-minute candle.
- Tally M15: A higher numeric value indicates greater liquidity at a specific price level, while a lower numeric value suggests limited or no liquidity, allowing the price to move through this level easily without encountering significant resistance from buyers or sellers. The colour of the numerical value signifies the number of buyers or sellers present at that price level. This information typically updates at the close of each 15-minute candle.
- Tally M30: A higher numeric value indicates greater liquidity at a specific price level, while a lower numeric value suggests limited or no liquidity, allowing the price to move through this level easily without encountering significant resistance from buyers or sellers. The colour of the numerical value signifies the number of buyers or sellers present at that price level. This information typically updates at the close of each 30-minute candle.
Extras
- Time: Shows the timestamp of the latest candle closure, within the chart's chosen time frame.
- Close: Shows the latest candle close price, within the chart's chosen time frame and highlights both the highest and lowest candle close price.
- Order: Arranges the closing prices of the candles in sequential order, within the chart's chosen time frame and highlights both the highest and lowest candle close price.
- Save CSV: Save entire day's activity as a CSV file within an internal folder on MT5.
*The attached GIF file showcases a 2.5-hour video of the Liquidity Finder in action, condensed into a few seconds.
Liquidity Finder Settings
Interval count: Specify the number of periods you wish to view, which depends on the selected Time-Frame, Example: 1 day, 2 days, 3 days, 1 week, 2 week, etc.
Select Time-Frame: You can choose to observe liquidity zones for the day, week or month, presently and historically.
Update chart each X seconds: The default setting for chart updates is configured to refresh every 5 seconds. This interval dictates how frequently the dashboard reveals new data. You can choose to decrease the update interval to 1 second for real-time updates.
Tally price separation - M5, M15 & M30: These parameter represents the distance between prices, indicating the price levels with the greatest liquidity. We have conducted back testing on the majority of trading pairs, and below are the recommended settings for optimal results across most pairs.
Dashboard wide: You have the option to modify the width of the liquidity finder, if you find the default setting obstructs visual representation of the market data. Increasing the width from 750 to 800 often resolves the issue.
Dashboard height: You have the option to modify the height of the liquidity finder, if you find the default setting obstructs visual representation of the market data. Increasing the height from 600 to 800 often resolves the issue.
Other settings: You can keep the remaining settings as default, they will not affect the indicator's performance or visual representation of the market data.
Chart Analysis: Adjust the "select time frame" to weekly, and set the interval count to 1. This configuration will show areas of support, resistance, and liquidity zones for the present week.
Chart Analysis: Keep the "select time frame" at weekly and set the interval count to 2. This configuration will show areas of support, resistance, and liquidity zones for the present week & previous week.
Day Trading Settings: Adjust the "select time frame" to daily and set the interval count to 1. This configuration will show areas of support, resistance, and liquidity zones for the present day.
Day Trading Settings: Keep the "select time frame" at daily, and set the interval count to 2. This configuration will show areas of support, resistance, and liquidity zones for the present & previous day.
Extensive Chart Analysis: Adjust the "select time frame" to monthly, and set the interval count set to 1. This configuration will show areas of support, resistance, and liquidity zones for the present month.
Indicies
Tally Price Separation: 20.0 (Daily & Weekly)
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US30
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NDX100
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HK50
Tally Price Separation: 10.0 (Daily)
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GER30
Tally Price Separation: 20.0 (Weekly)
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GER30
Tally Price Separation: 5.0 (Daily)
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UK100
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FRA40
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ASX200
Tally Price Separation: 10.0 (Weekly)
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UK100
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FRA40
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ASX200
Tally Price Separation: 25.0 (Daily)
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JPN225
Tally Price Separation: 50.0 (Weekly)
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JPN225
Tally Price Separation: 2.5 (Daily)
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EURO STOXX 50
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SPX500
Tally Price Separation: 5.0 (Weekly)
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EURO STOXX 50
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SPX500
CURRENCIES
Tally Price Separation: 0.0002 (Daily)
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EUR/USD
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GBP/USD
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CHF/USD
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AUD/USD
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USD/CAD
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NZD/USD
Tally Price Separation: 0.0005 (Weekly)
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EUR/USD
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GBP/USD
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CHF/USD
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AUD/USD
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USD/CAD
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NZD/USD
Tally Price Separation: 0.05 (Daily)
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USD/JPY
Tally Price Separation: 0.1 (Weekly)
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USD/JPY
Tally Price Separation: 0.05 (Daily & Weekly)
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CHF/JPY
COMMODITIES
Tally Price Separation: 2.0 (Daily & Weekly)
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XAUUSD
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XPDUSD
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XPTUSD
Tally Price Separation: 0.1 (Daily)
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USOIL
Tally Price Separation: 0.2 (Weekly)
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USOIL
Tally Price Separation: 0.2 (Daily & Weekly)
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UKOIL
Tally Price Separation: 0.05 (Daily & Weekly)
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XAGUSD
CRYPTO CURRENCIES
Tally Price Separation: 50.0 (Daily)
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BTC/USD
Tally Price Separation: 100.0 (Weekly)
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BTC/USD
Tally Price Separation: 5.0 (Daily & Weekly)
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ETH/USD
Tally Price Separation: 0.002 (Daily)
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XRP/USD
Tally Price Separation: 0.005 (Weekly)
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XRP/USD
Equities (Stocks)
Tally Price Separation: 0.2 (Daily)
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Tesla
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Apple
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Amazon
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Netflix
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Meta
Tally Price Separation: 0.5 (Weekly)
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