SMC EA(ExpertSMC) User Guide Part 2

---Select TimeFrame1 for Filters: EA allows you to add two TF signal filters, which can be the current TF or a different HTF, under each TF, you can choose to add multiple filters. So, we can add several filters under the current TF or add filters under different HTFs as needed. For example, if our current trading period is 15m and the entry signal is FVG, I can choose to add two MA filters under the current TF By setting Timeframe1 and Timeframe2 to Current, and turn on MA filter, which are the 20 MA and the 60 MA. The filter signal mode selects the price above the moving average. So the entry condition becomes when there is a bull FVG formed and the price is above the two moving averages, then we will buy. On the contrary, when there is Bear FVG formed and the price is below the two moving averages, then we will sell.