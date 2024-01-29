Conventional UML diagrams for MQL5 Programming Book (Part 6. Trading automation)

In this topic I present the original schemes prepared for the book MQL5 Programming for Traders, Part 6. They have been reworked for the book by MQ's designers, but Visio's plain rendering may probably seem more readable for someone.

Order status diagram from Order properties (active and history)





Class diagram of monitors, filters, and caches of trading objects from Monitoring trading environment changes





Tester modes of MQL programs from Auto-tuning: ParameterGetRange and ParameterSetRange









The sequence diagram of events during optimization from Group of OnTester events for optimization control







