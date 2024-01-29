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Conventional UML diagrams for MQL5 Programming Book (Part 6. Trading automation)

29 January 2024, 15:18
Stanislav Korotky
Stanislav Korotky
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In this topic I present the original schemes prepared for the book MQL5 Programming for Traders, Part 6. They have been reworked for the book by MQ's designers, but Visio's plain rendering may probably seem more readable for someone.

Order status diagram

Order status diagram from Order properties (active and history)


Class diagram of monitors, filters, and caches of trading objects

Class diagram of monitors, filters, and caches of trading objects from Monitoring trading environment changes


Tester modes of MQL programs

Tester modes of MQL programs from Auto-tuning: ParameterGetRange and ParameterSetRange


The sequence diagram of events during optimization

The sequence diagram of events during optimization from Group of OnTester events for optimization control



#programming mql5 book