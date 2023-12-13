Thread Swarm with leader and global variables , for 1 terminal

Let's assume you have data that must be downloaded on a server .

This data concerns multiple symbols not just one and you are not making one request per symbol separately.

You need to be running multiple "stuff" (indicator/ea) in one terminal but you don't want all of them to try and perform this one unique but similar task (whatever it is) at the same time . You want one of them to go fetch the data and inform everyone else to open it.

So , we need a swarm .

We will call swarm the set of threads (indicators/eas) that are running the code and each and every one of them a swarm unit.

This swarm will be active for as long as there is at least one swarm unit still active (i.e. an open chart)

Let's assume 3 datetime variables :

Last check for data : This is the last time " anything " from this terminal asked the server the question "is there new data?"

" from this terminal asked the server the question "is there new data?" Last data time : This is the last time " anyone " from this terminal downloaded new data.

" from this terminal downloaded new data. Last update time : This is the time of the "LastDataTime" this swarm unit is running with.

These are used directly for all the checks we need , and these are the checks regarding the data.

When was the last time we checked , so that we don't flood the server.

When was the last time we downloaded.

The data this swarm unit has , when was it downloaded.

Also you will need to indentify whether or not the data you are getting is the same as the data you already have , but you do that in your server or in your files , or whatever constitutes the "external" thing you want to work with. So let's dive right in : First the code for one swarm unit class swarm_unit{ public : long chart_id; long leader_id; long others[]; datetime last_check_for_data; datetime last_data_time; datetime last_update_time;

The chart id is the id of the chart the unit is running on .

Then we need a list of all the other units in the swarm that are still active.

And lastly we need to know who the leader is , again a chart id.

then the 3 times for checking and interacting with the "external" packages as mentioned above

Time to start deploying our functions .

What are we going to need ? A way to find the other swarm units that are still active.

We will loop through the open charts

We will look for an ea that has a swarm unit

If we don't find it we will search for an indicator with a swarm unit

we will collect the ids of the charts in the others[] array

void get_others_from_charts(){ ArrayFree (others); long read_chart= ChartFirst (); while (read_chart>= 0 ){ bool has_swarm_unit= false ; if (read_chart!= ChartID ()&&read_chart!= 0 ){ if ( ChartGetString (read_chart, CHART_EXPERT_NAME )==SWARM_EA_NAME){ has_swarm_unit= true ; } else { int windows=( int ) ChartGetInteger (read_chart, CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); for ( int w= 0 ;w<windows;w++){ int indicators= ChartIndicatorsTotal (read_chart,w); for ( int i= 0 ;i<indicators;i++){ string indicator_name= ChartIndicatorName (read_chart,w,i); if (indicator_name==SWARM_INDY_SHORTNAME){ has_swarm_unit= true ; break ; } } if (has_swarm_unit){ break ;} } } if (has_swarm_unit){ add_to_others(read_chart); } } if (read_chart!= 0 ){ read_chart= ChartNext (read_chart); } else { read_chart= ChartNext ( ChartID ()); } } }

So our unit knows itself , knows the IDs of the other units now it needs to know who the leader is.

To facilitate these checks we will deploy a small "bridge" using global variables.

We need 4 things :

To be able to lock and unlock the bridge

To store the id of the leader

To store the last check time

To store the last data time

The lock works as follows :

If the bridge is not locked lock it and assign the chart id of the swarm unit that locked it to it. If the bridge is locked :

If the swarm unit that locked the bridge is no longer active , lock the bridge



If the swarm unit that locked the bridge is active do nothing

bool canOccupyGSVS(swarm_unit &self, bool &reLock){ reLock= true ; long gv=GvToLong(GVSS_LOCK); if (gv> 0 ){ if (gv== ChartID ()){reLock= false ; return ( true );} else { reLock= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (self.others);i++){ if (self.others[i]==gv){ return ( false ); } } reLock= true ; return ( true ); } } return ( true ); } void UnlockGVSS(){ LongToGV(GVSS_LOCK, 0 ); }

Above is the check lock function We pass the swarm unit (of this chart) and a reference bool for whether or not we can relock the bridge. This function will return true if we can go on interacting with the bridge from this swarm unit , and also an additional true/false if the bridge must be locked. it pulls the id of the locking unit if there is no id we can interact and we must relock if there is an id and it is actually of this chart , we can proceed but we don't relock if we find the id in the others[] we don't proceed and we don't relock if we dont find the id in the others[] we can proceed and we can relock And we package all the above in one swarm maintainance function : void swarm_maintain(){ get_others_from_charts(); bool reLock= false ; if (canOccupyGSVS( this ,reLock)){ if (reLock){ LongToGV(GVSS_LOCK,chart_id); } long new_leader=GvToLong(GVSS_LEADER); if (new_leader== 0 ){ leader_id=chart_id; LongToGV(GVSS_LEADER,chart_id); } else { bool is_on= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (others);i++){ if (others[i]==new_leader){is_on= true ; break ;}} if (is_on){ leader_id=new_leader; } else { leader_id=chart_id; LongToGV(GVSS_LEADER,chart_id); } } if (chart_id==leader_id){ last_check_for_data=( datetime )GvToLong(GVSS_LAST_CHECK_FOR_DATA_TIME); long elapsed= TimeGMT ()-last_check_for_data; if (elapsed>=SecsForNewAnalysisCheck){ bool gotnew= false ; if (gotnew){ last_data_time=last_check_for_data; LongToGV(GVSS_LAST_DATA_TIME,(( long )last_data_time)); } } } last_data_time=( datetime )GvToLong(GVSS_LAST_DATA_TIME); if (last_data_time>last_update_time){ last_update_time=last_data_time; } UnlockGVSS(); } } we get a list of all the other active swarm units we check if we can interact with the bridge If we can interact with the bridge : we check if there is a leader if there is no leader this unit becomes the leader if there is a leader we check whether or not it is still active. if it is not active this unit becomes the leader If there is a leader and is active if this unit is the leader it manages interaction with the external data source if this unit is not the leader it is checking the latest data time in order to decide if it must load new data that the leader received And this is it more or less I'm attaching the test code for an indicator If you find any issues let me know #property indicator_chart_window #define SWARM_INDY_SHORTNAME "SwarmTest" #define SWARM_EA_NAME "SwarmTest" #define GVSS_NAME "SWARMGV" #define GVSS_LOCK GVSS_NAME+ "_LOCK" #define GVSS_LEADER GVSS_NAME+ "_LEADER" #define GVSS_LAST_CHECK_FOR_DATA_TIME GVSS_NAME+ "_LAST_CHECK" #define GVSS_LAST_DATA_TIME GVSS_NAME+ "_LAST_TIME" input long SecsForNewAnalysisCheck= 60 ; int OnInit () { SWU.reset( true ,SWARM_INDY_SHORTNAME); SWU.setup( ChartID ()); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 1000 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { SWU.swarm_maintain(); SWU.display_swarm(); } class swarm_unit{ public : long chart_id; long leader_id; long others[]; datetime last_check_for_data; datetime last_data_time; datetime last_update_time; swarm_unit( void ){reset();} ~swarm_unit( void ){reset();} void reset( bool is_indicator= false , string indyshortname= NULL ){ last_check_for_data= 0 ; chart_id=- 1 ; leader_id=- 1 ; ArrayFree (others); if (is_indicator){ IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,indyshortname); } } void setup( long _id){ chart_id=_id; } void swarm_maintain(){ get_others_from_charts(); bool reLock= false ; if (canOccupyGSVS( this ,reLock)){ if (reLock){ LongToGV(GVSS_LOCK,chart_id); } long new_leader=GvToLong(GVSS_LEADER); if (new_leader== 0 ){ leader_id=chart_id; LongToGV(GVSS_LEADER,chart_id); } else { bool is_on= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (others);i++){ if (others[i]==new_leader){is_on= true ; break ;}} if (is_on){ leader_id=new_leader; } else { leader_id=chart_id; LongToGV(GVSS_LEADER,chart_id); } } if (chart_id==leader_id){ last_check_for_data=( datetime )GvToLong(GVSS_LAST_CHECK_FOR_DATA_TIME); long elapsed= TimeGMT ()-last_check_for_data; if (elapsed>=SecsForNewAnalysisCheck){ bool gotnew= false ; if (gotnew){ last_data_time=last_check_for_data; LongToGV(GVSS_LAST_DATA_TIME,(( long )last_data_time)); } } } last_data_time=( datetime )GvToLong(GVSS_LAST_DATA_TIME); if (last_data_time>last_update_time){ last_update_time=last_data_time; } UnlockGVSS(); } } void get_others_from_charts(){ ArrayFree (others); long read_chart= ChartFirst (); while (read_chart>= 0 ){ bool has_swarm_unit= false ; if (read_chart!= ChartID ()&&read_chart!= 0 ){ if ( ChartGetString (read_chart, CHART_EXPERT_NAME )==SWARM_EA_NAME){ has_swarm_unit= true ; } else { int windows=( int ) ChartGetInteger (read_chart, CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); for ( int w= 0 ;w<windows;w++){ int indicators= ChartIndicatorsTotal (read_chart,w); for ( int i= 0 ;i<indicators;i++){ string indicator_name= ChartIndicatorName (read_chart,w,i); if (indicator_name==SWARM_INDY_SHORTNAME){ has_swarm_unit= true ; break ; } } if (has_swarm_unit){ break ;} } } if (has_swarm_unit){ add_to_others(read_chart); } } if (read_chart!= 0 ){ read_chart= ChartNext (read_chart); } else { read_chart= ChartNext ( ChartID ()); } } } void display_swarm(){ string swarmids= "[SELF] " + IntegerToString (chart_id); if (leader_id==chart_id){swarmids+= " <LEADER>" ;} swarmids+= "

" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (others);i++){ swarmids+= "[" + IntegerToString (i)+ "] " + IntegerToString (others[i]); if (others[i]==leader_id){ swarmids+= " <LEADER>" ; } swarmids+= "

" ; } Comment (swarmids); } string bool_to_string( bool _bool){ if (_bool){ return ( "True" );} return ( "False" );} private : void add_to_others( long id){ ArrayResize (others, ArraySize (others)+ 1 , 0 ); others[ ArraySize (others)- 1 ]=id; } }; swarm_unit SWU; bool canOccupyGSVS(swarm_unit &self, bool &reLock){ reLock= true ; long gv=GvToLong(GVSS_LOCK); if (gv> 0 ){ if (gv== ChartID ()){reLock= false ; return ( true );} else { reLock= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (self.others);i++){ if (self.others[i]==gv){ return ( false ); } } reLock= true ; return ( true ); } } return ( true ); } void UnlockGVSS(){ LongToGV(GVSS_LOCK, 0 ); } long GvToLong( string name){ if ( GlobalVariableCheck (name+ "_A" )&& GlobalVariableCheck (name+ "_B" )&& GlobalVariableCheck (name+ "_AFrontDigits" )&& GlobalVariableCheck (name+ "_BFrontDigits" )&& GlobalVariableCheck (name+ "_ABackDigits" )&& GlobalVariableCheck (name+ "_BBackDigits" )){ int digits_front_a=( int ) MathFloor ( GlobalVariableGet (name+ "_AFrontDigits" )); int digits_back_a=( int ) MathFloor ( GlobalVariableGet (name+ "_ABackDigits" )); int digits_front_b=( int ) MathFloor ( GlobalVariableGet (name+ "_BFrontDigits" )); int digits_back_b=( int ) MathFloor ( GlobalVariableGet (name+ "_BBackDigits" )); long p1=( long ) MathFloor ( GlobalVariableGet (name+ "_A" )); long p2=( long ) MathFloor ( GlobalVariableGet (name+ "_B" )); return (assembleParts(p1,p2,digits_front_a,digits_back_a,digits_front_b,digits_back_b)); } return ( 0 ); } void LongToGV( string name, long value){ long part_a= 0 ,part_b= 0 ; int part_a_front_digits= 0 ,part_a_back_digits= 0 ,part_b_front_digits= 0 ,part_b_back_digits= 0 ; long_to_parts(value,part_a,part_a_front_digits,part_a_back_digits,part_b,part_b_front_digits,part_b_back_digits); GlobalVariableSet (name+ "_A" ,part_a); GlobalVariableSet (name+ "_B" ,part_b); GlobalVariableSet (name+ "_AFrontDigits" ,part_a_front_digits); GlobalVariableSet (name+ "_ABackDigits" ,part_a_back_digits); GlobalVariableSet (name+ "_BFrontDigits" ,part_b_front_digits); GlobalVariableSet (name+ "_BBackDigits" ,part_b_back_digits); } long assembleParts( long part_a, long part_b, int part_a_front_digits, int part_a_back_digits, int part_b_front_digits, int part_b_back_digits){ string partA=longToStringWithDigits(part_a,part_a_front_digits,part_a_back_digits); string partB=longToStringWithDigits(part_b,part_b_front_digits,part_b_back_digits); string full=partA+partB; long result=( long ) StringToInteger (full); return (result); } string longToStringWithDigits( long l, int front_digits, int back_digits){ string front= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<front_digits;i++){ front+= "0" ; } string back= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<back_digits;i++){ back+= "0" ; } string middle= IntegerToString (l); return (front+middle+back); } void long_to_parts( long original, long &part_a, int &part_a_front_digits, int &part_a_back_digits, long &part_b, int &part_b_front_digits, int &part_b_back_digits){ string full= IntegerToString (original); part_a= 0 ; part_a_front_digits= 0 ; part_a_back_digits= 0 ; part_b= 0 ; part_b_front_digits= 0 ; part_b_back_digits= 0 ; int alldigits= StringLen (full); int alength=( int ) MathFloor ((( double )alldigits)/(( double ) 2.0 )); int blength=alldigits-alength; string partA= StringSubstr (full, 0 ,alength); string partB= StringSubstr (full,alength,blength); for ( int i= 0 ;i<alength;i++){ string ch= StringSubstr (partA,i, 1 ); if (ch== "0" ){part_a_front_digits++;} else { break ;} } for ( int i=alength- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--){ string ch= StringSubstr (partA,i, 1 ); if (ch== "0" ){part_a_back_digits++;} else { break ;} } for ( int i= 0 ;i<blength;i++){ string ch= StringSubstr (partB,i, 1 ); if (ch== "0" ){part_b_front_digits++;} else { break ;} } for ( int i=blength- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--){ string ch= StringSubstr (partB,i, 1 ); if (ch== "0" ){part_b_back_digits++;} else { break ;} } part_a=( long ) StringToInteger (partA); part_b=( long ) StringToInteger (partB); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam){ } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { }















