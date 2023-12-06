"Mastering Simplicity: The Robust Features of TradeWise EA"

is a simple and compact tool packed with powerful features. It offers a

, Performance Tracking, Break-Even Calculation, Automated SR Zones, Risk-Management, Trailing Stop-loss by ATR or PIPS, Automatic Risk-to Reward Ratio based on Stop-loss, Easy Order Adjustments, Calculates Total Stop Loss and Take Profit, Automatic buy and sell orders on manually placed SR Zones, ETC. These features cater to both scalpers and long-term traders and can be activated with a single click. If you want these features to apply to the orders on your MT4 app, set the “All Position” to True. This ensures that all functions will consider your app’s orders and set the TP/SL accordingly, as long as the EA is running on your device.