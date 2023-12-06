"Mastering Simplicity: The Robust Features of TradeWise EA"

TradeWise EA is a simple and compact tool packed with powerful features. It offers a 30-trades compounding challenge, Performance Tracking, Break-Even Calculation, Automated SR Zones, Risk-Management, Trailing Stop-loss by ATR or PIPS, Automatic Risk-to Reward Ratio based on Stop-loss, Easy Order Adjustments, Calculates Total Stop Loss and Take Profit, Automatic buy and sell orders on manually placed SR Zones, ETC. These features cater to both scalpers and long-term traders and can be activated with a single click. If you want these features to apply to the orders on your MT4 app, set the “All Position” to True. This ensures that all functions will consider your app’s orders and set the TP/SL accordingly, as long as the EA is running on your device.
Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107274
TradeWise EA is designed to make trading fast paced, simple, and straightforward. It will stick to traditional trading methods and simple UI, making it easy for both new and experienced traders to use.
Major Features:
- Performance Tracking: It displays Win Rate, Win/Loss Counts, and Total PNL, giving you a clear overview of your trading performance. Run the EA's Magic Number based on date for monthly, weekly or daily tracking.
- Break-Even Calculation: It automatically calculates and displays your break-even point as a line and label, helping you make informed decisions.
- Support and Resistance Zones: It automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on daily, weekly, and monthly data, providing you with valuable market insights.
- Automated Order Placement: It places automatic buy and sell orders on manually created SR Zones, saving you time and effort.
- Risk Management: It sets automatic Take-Profit and Stop-Loss levels, protecting your investments.
- Trailing Stop-Loss Feature: It offers a trailing stop-loss feature by ATR or PIPS, giving you more control over your trades.
- Risk-to-Reward Ratio: It automatically calculates the risk-to-reward ratio based on the stop-loss level, helping you manage your risk effectively.
- Easy Order Adjustments: It allows 1-click adjustment of multiple orders TP/SL, making order management a breeze.
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Calculates Total Stop Loss and Take Profit: The function goes through all open positions for a selected symbol and calculates the total Stop Loss and Take Profit in USD and displays them directly on your trading chart. This means you can see your potential profits and losses at a glance giving you a comprehensive view of potential gains and losses, helping you make informed trading decisions.
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Calculates Maximum Lot Size: The function calculates the maximum lot size by dividing the free margin by the margin required for the selected symbol and display it on the chart. This gives you a clear idea of how many lots you can trade without exceeding your free margin.
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Candle Countdown: Displays the Candle countdown on the chart.
Note:
- Demo is not working on Strategy Tester since this is Trading Utility not automated EA.