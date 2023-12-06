Colossus EA MT5 Backtests & Set Files





✔️ Colossus EA MT5©:





















Notice: Before you test or trade Colossus EA MT5 you must load this set file. Default settings were necessary in order the Colossus EA MT5 to pass the MQL5.com Market validation test.

For the Colossus EA MT4/5 my recommendation is to trade these set files EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD with a low 0.5% to 1% risk per trade. Also remember to attach the Colossus EA MT5 on the M15 (15 minutes) timeframe for each one of the charts of the symbols that you will setup with my recommended set files.

You can find the Colossus EA MT5 set files, along with detailed instructions and advice at the bottom of this guide.





Colossus EA MT5 is highly sensitive to trading conditions, emphasizing the importance of selecting the right broker and account type for successful testing and trading with the recommended set files. It is highly recommended to use an IC Markets Raw Spread (ECN) account or an equivalent ECN account from other reputable brokers, such as the Pepperstone Razor account, Tickmill PRO account, or XM Zero account. Even if you observe promising results in your MT5 strategy tester tests, I strongly recommend initially trading Colossus EA MT5 on a demo account before transitioning to a small real account. Gradually increasing your balance as positive results are confirmed is also advised.



Please remember to check the server time of your broker in the MT4/5 platform by navigating to View >> Marketwatch window. All provided set files have been optimized for ICMarkets GMT+3 servers in the summer (GMT+2 in winter). If your broker operates on a different GMT, you should adjust the trading hours of the set files accordingly. For instance, if your broker's server time is GMT+0 in the summer, you need to shift all trading hours back by 3 hours, so if:

Start Time: 09:00 End Time: 16:00 you need to change it to: Start Time: 06:00 End Time: 13:00















Here you can see the recommended setup for the Settings tab of the MT5 strategy tester.







Advice: None of my EAs are miracle products capable of predicting the market. Instead, they are honest, well-coded expert advisors designed to win more than they lose. They do not employ martingale or grid strategies, which means their results won't consistently show an upward profit curve; there may be ups and downs. Success with them requires patience and discipline. My general recommendation is to test all the provided set files in your strategy tester. If you discover any interesting results, consider making a purchase. I regularly optimize all my EAs and release new set files twice a year. Additionally, at the end of each month, I assess the performance of all the provided set files and offer new suggestions based on the symbols that have performed the best over the last 2-3 months. I advise you to trade only with the best-performing set files, limiting your risk to 0.5% or 1% per symbol, rather than using all of them.

Warning! If you plan to trade only 1 of the provided set files, you could leave the Risk % per trade to the default 3%, but if you would like to trade all set files, I strongly suggest to put the Risk % per trade to 0.5% - 1% per symbol.





















✔️ Colossus EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64856



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