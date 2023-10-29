Introducing to your attention the first Forex market advisor utilizing AI with GPT-4, which genuinely applies it in trading, not just in words.

🌟 Welcome to the future of Forex trading with Meta EA AI! My advisor is equipped with GPT-4, an advanced technology that will transform your trading strategy.

🔮 Why Meta EA AI with GPT-4?

📈 Accurate analytical data - GPT-4 provides your advisor with reliable and up-to-date information to generate highly effective decisions.

💡 Exclusive strategies created based on the best insights - My Meta EA AI advisor gathers ideas from global financial experts, giving you an edge in themarket.

🤖 Automated trading assistant - Let your advisor take care of your portfolio while you relax. Meta EA AI with GPT-4 will keep an eye on the market for you.

💰 Numerous opportunities for profit maximization - With Meta EA AI powered by GPT-4, your success in the market is closer than ever.

🔥 "Meta EA AI - Your Personal Trading Genius Powered by GPT-4!"

🚀 Join us and allow Meta EA AI to accelerate your path to financial independence. Don't miss the opportunity to use cutting-edge technology for colossal results in the Forex market.

🌐 Invest in the future. Invest in Meta EA AI with GPT-4! 🌐

AI Meta EA MT5

AI MEta EA MT4



Consultant's video, from an independent expert.









Important Information !

BE SURE TO INSTALL ALL URL LINKS IN YOUR METATRADER TERMINAL FOR PROPER OPERATION OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR





The AI Meta EA provides comprehensive trading support and displays key trading insights directly on the chart. This way, users can visually discern what is currently happening with the asset - whether to buy, sell, or hold. It identifies support and resistance levels and autonomously determines stop-loss and take-profit levels based on guidance from GPT-4.

ChatGPT Trading Algorithm Delivers 500% Returns in Stock Market

A University of Florida study reveals ChatGPT's prowess in predicting stock trends, achieving a staggering 500% return in one investing model and outpacing conventional sentiment analysis models used by hedge funds.

Stay Ahead of the Curve

A University of Florida study found that AI model ChatGPT can predict stock market trends with up to 500% returns.

Researchers found that ChatGPT outperforms traditional sentiment analysis tools and older language models in stock prediction.

Generative AI’s potential could spark a new arms race in the finance industry, potentially disrupting hedge fund strategies and empowering retail traders. Researchers from the University of Florida have released a study suggesting that the AI model ChatGPT can reliably predict stock market trends.





Now I will tell you in more detail and in simple language to understand what is GPT-4 and OpenAI.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence created by OpenAI, capable of generating text to answer questions and perform various natural language processing tasks. It operates on the foundation of deep neural networks, trained on extensive volumes of textual data.Specifically, ChatGPT is built on the architecture of GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), enabling the model to understand context and generate text that appears human-like. It can be used for various tasks such as answering questions, text generation, composing recipes, creating website content, and more.ChatGPT works based on textual input data and then analyzes it to produce textual responses. This tool can be useful for automating text processing tasks, enhancing customer service in chat applications, or for interacting with computers in a more natural language.Additionally, it has the capability to analyze forex market and stock market data, accurately predict trading trends, and seamlessly integrate itself into the core of trading operations, surpassing human capabilities in this domain.

What is OpenAI in plain language?





OpenAI is a cutting-edge company specializing in the development of intelligent software. These programs possess the remarkable ability to read and comprehend text, and they can generate their own content. They are utilized in a wide array of applications, from answering questions and translating text between languages to creating web content and even assisting in the management of complex systems, such as vehicles and robots.OpenAI is also renowned for its pioneering research in the field of artificial intelligence, including the creation of models capable of learning from vast amounts of data and understanding natural language. Their overarching mission is to make computers smarter and more beneficial to humanity.

And now I will describe to you all the most basic things in simple language.

As you might have already gathered from the text above, GPT-4 and OpenAI are a reality. I have successfully integrated this system into my advisor. Everyone knows that ChatGPT is capable of generating texts, performing translations, and offering valuable advice. However, I decided to employ it in the world of trading. I tasked it with analyzing real-time trading charts, taking into account current market situations and manipulations, and providing valuable trading advice. What impressed me is its incredible accuracy. It not only provides excellent recommendations but also automatically executes trades based on them. The result? We have a powerful machine, a regulator, that processes our data at a colossal speed and offers us valuable trading advice. And most importantly, it automatically trades based on these recommendations. What could be better? Now, we don't need custom indicators, strategies, and other tools. GPT-4 does all the work automatically, and, most importantly, it operates in real-time, 24/7, automatically updating itself.Of course, GPT-4 is not a miracle and not a panacea. It cannot guarantee a 100% winning strategy because no one can predict what will happen in the market in the future. However, GPT-4 is truly capable of anticipating events in the market and news, even those not always visible to strong indicators.

AI Meta EA MT5

AI MEta EA MT4



Dear users, I hope I have explained in detail and clearly what I have developed primarily for myself and, of course, for you - a limited circle of individuals. Thank you for your attention.