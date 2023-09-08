Overview of FXOpen's Best-performing PAMM Accounts of August 2023

Despite summer coming to an end, the managers' trading continues, and investors are pleased with the positive results. When preparing the next forecast based on the results of traders trading on the FXOpen site, we always want to focus on those accounts that are still stable and profitable for their subscribers.

As of September 1, 2023, 115 active accounts have been opened at FXOpen and $1,455,496.00 of capital has been invested, according to InvestFlow monitoring statistics.

FXOpen’s TOP-10 August 2023 PAMM Accounts

No longer a newcomer to the rating, this provider attracts attention with their trading stability in past periods. They trade with low risks, although it is noticeable that the profitability has fallen somewhat. The maximum drawdown on the account is only 20.34%. In August, +0.68% was earned with a maximum drawdown for the period of 1.21%. Most of their trades are closed with a profit — 76%. Major currency pairs: EURAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD, and CHFJPY. At the time of writing this forecast, a small working drawdown is observed. The minimum amount to invest in this account is 100 USD. ...more











