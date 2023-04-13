PentaQ Instruction

KNOW MORE ABOUT INREXEA

Hello traders, This is Huson Chow and Joanne Yip from Hong Kong we have been developing all InrexEA trading products since 2016. We explored many various types of techniques, some are excellent but many of them failed and exposed us to many different kinds of mistakes. Our spirit is keeping trial and error to create our products growing better and better, eventually, we have found that only data from MT systems from many different brokers are not reliable, therefore most successful approaches are connected to our database to acquire trends to trade. I hope you can remain and support us as usual, your support is the only thing to provide us drive to find deeper and deeper from trading. Have an excellent trade!



80% from database analysis, 20% use brokers' data, always do not rely on brokers' data all the time.This is one of the concept to create our database products.













Signal: here

Product: here

Concept of PenataQ EA:



PenataQ EA is a fully automated trading system that operates without the need for any user input. The system employs a simple yet effective trading strategy that does not involve the use of a martingale approach. However, the most critical aspect of the system's development was determining when, why, and how it should execute trades.

One of the primary challenges that PenataQ EA addresses is the discrepancies in OHLC prices among different brokers. These discrepancies can cause the same strategy to result in different positions, which can lead to inaccurate trading signals and mislead the system itself. To avoid this, PenataQ was developed to rely exclusively on live results, ensuring that all users receive reliable and consistent trading signals, regardless of their broker.

PenataQ EA offers users five buying and five selling strategies, providing a range of tools to approach the market. Additionally, the system includes a database that features a calculator for managing risk and profit through lot size calculation. This feature enables traders to optimize their position sizing and better control their exposure to potential losses, further enhancing the system's effectiveness.

Variations in prices among brokers are common in the financial markets, as different brokers often have different numbers of buyers and sellers for specific instruments. This can lead to different ask prices for the same instrument, which can impact the logic used by PenataQ EA to open and close positions. However, the system is designed to account for these variations, ensuring consistent and reliable trading results for all users.

In summary, PenataQ EA is a powerful trading system that offers a range of buying and selling strategies and includes a calculator for managing risk and profit. The system is designed to address the challenges posed by OHLC price discrepancies among different brokers and provides users with reliable and consistent trading signals based on live results.

WebRequest:

Users must connect to our Neural Network system through Web request to receive more accurate signals. By using our signals, we can respond to unpredictable future price fluctuations in a more flexible manner, not solely relying on past data. This will ensure that trading becomes double-protected.





Extra Calculation: All broker quotes

Sentiment analysis

Heat maps

Swap rates

News filters

Data mining for news ) 24/7 and breaking news ( https://t.me/BreakingNewsFX

Main features :





No Parameter to be set; we do not suggest any .set file, just as we do not judge an EA with back-test result

Users only set up adding URLs into Web requests on MT4 and put EA on the chart.

on MT4 and put EA on the chart. Fully dynamic on controlling risk to every different capital user

Fully dynamic Take-profit level, Steps control

Suitable for all prefix and suffix symbols

Can manage any capital of more than 1K USD

Account currency calculated into Auto lot size: JPY; GBP; CAD; AUD; HKD; EUR; SGD

The best pair on the main pairs related to USD; GBP; EUR; AUD; CAD; JPY; CHF; NZD

AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,USDJPY,USDCAD,USDCHF,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY;

Not one chart setup users need to put on all signal pairs (We have reason to do with signal way)

1:500 Leverage

M30





Special features :





Obtain the trend of pairs from the database.

(Do not rely solely on info from brokers)

News filtration

Invisible Dynamic Trailing TP

All pairings maintain communication to determine the actual trend.

To capitalise on a genuine trend and breakthrough via scalping.

Auto period detector for controlling a Scalping Special Spread and Slippage Monitor system as well as Hopping Spread protection systems (Upgraded new function)

No parameters to configure, and it is straightforward to operate.

Next dynamic grid level with order maximums

Contact us : https://t.me/inrexea



