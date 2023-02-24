Trading Systems

Setup Parameters SetupDialog

24 February 2023, 05:44
Trinh Minh Tung
Trinh Minh Tung
0
188

1/ Click to open SetupDialog settings panel ( settings apply to the currently open chart)

Open SetupDialog : From the Main Panel, click the setupDialog icon.

2/ setup input parameters for current chart :

//--- common_setup 

  • Push_Alert_EPS : Open to receive EPS alerts ( Engulfing/Pinbar Signal ).

  • Push_ Break _ EmaFast : Open and receive alerts to close the current chart candle via mafast (close up or close down).

  • Push_ EmafastCrossSlow : Open and receive alerts mafast close via maSlow ( close up or close down ) .


  • ONBUY : Open auto trade according to Buy EPS signal.                                        [Premium applies]

  • ONSELL : Open automatic trading according to Sell EPS signal.                                        [Premium applies]

  • Push_ NewTrend _ WarZone : Open to receive NewTrend_WarZone alerts . [Premium applies]

  • Push_Alert_keylevel : Open to receive NewTrend Keylevel alerts . [Premium applies]        

  • Push_Alert_Sideway : Open to receive InsideBar alerts [ Premium applies]

//--- EPS_setup

  •  max_bar_visual : Candle begins to calculate the virtual order in the history .

  •  MaxSpread : Maximum spread allowed to enter orders .

  • Bars_takeTP : The number of time periods in which the live order is cut off. [Premium applies] 


  • Engulfingfinder : Opens the Engulfing signal .

  • bodyEbar1 : The ratio of the Engulfing candle's body compared to the previous candle.

  • rangeE : The ratio of the engulfing candle range compared to the previous candle. (range = high - low )

  • volumE : The ratio of the volume of the Engulfing candle compared to the previous candle.

  • bodyEwickE : Engulfing candle's body to beard ratio .


  • Pinbarfinder : Opens Pinbar signal .

  • wickjectP : Percentage of Pinbar candlesticks.

  • rangeP  : Ratio of range of Pinbar candle to previous candle.(range = high - low )

  • volumeP : The ratio of the volume of the Pinbar candle compared to the previous candle.

  • bodyPwickP : The ratio of the body to the beard of the Pinbar candle.

//--- filter_EPS_setup

  • rsibuymax : The biggest RSI gives buy EPS signal .

  • rsisellmin : The smallest RSI allows sell signal EPS .

  • mafast/maslow : Fast/Slow exponential moving average filtering



  • follow_trend :  Filter the signal based on the mafast and maSlow crossover.

+ Only allow Sell EPS when   : mafast < maSlow .

+ Only allow Buy EPS when : mafast > maSlow .

=> Note: If you only install mafast, Sell when price closes signal buy EPS < mafast and Buy when price close signal sell EPS> mafast

//--- Autotrade_EPS_setup 

  • Riskpercent : Permissible account risk percentage of an auto trade according to the EPS signal.


  • rateEntrywithRange : Rate of entry price according to SL range. [Premium applies]

+ rateEntrywithRange =0 : entry price at the close of the candle. 

+ rateEntrywithRange>0 : entry price at the pullback price from the closing price of the EPS candle in proportion to the number of pips SL.

  1. signal Sell EPM, Entry price = Close price of the EPM signal candle + rateEntrywithRange* SL .
  2. signal Buy EPM, Entry price = Close price of the EPM signal candle - rateEntrywithRange* SL . 

  • rateATRforSL : Rate the SL interval based on ATR[14]. [Premium applies]

+ If setting rateATRforSL>0   : SL is according to ATR

  1. signal Sell EPS, SL = entry price + rateATRforSL * ATR[14] .
  2. signal Buy EPS , SL = entry price - rateATRforSL *ATR[14]

+ If rateATRforSL is set to =0   : SL will follow the candlesticks

  1. signal Sell EPS , SL = high price of signal candle + extrapipsfor SL + MoreExtrapipsfor SLSellOder 
  2. signal Buy EPS , SL = low price of signal candle - extrapipsfor SL .

  • SL_pips_Min :  Minimum allowable SL of the EPS signal . 

  • SL_pips_M ax :  Maximum allowable  SL of the EPS signal .

  • extrapipsfor SL : Number of pips added to the SL price based on the tail of the signal candle (avoid stop hunt, according to your experience for each chart)

  • MoreE xtrapipsfor SLSellOder : The number of pips added to the SL price based on the signal candle tails .

  • extrapipsforSLmove : The number of pips added to the entry price to the breakeven SL TP0 .


  • rateRRTP :  Ratio of TP range to SL . range

  • rateRRTP1 : Ratio of TP1 range to SL range.  (If rateRRTP 1 > 0 + Touch TP 1 cuts 50% of the volume on the original command .)

  • rateRRTP0 : Ratio of TP0 range to SL range . (If rateRRTP0 > 0 + Touch TP0 move or SL = entry price + extrapipsforSLmove .)   

//---Sideway setup

  • Sideway_Depth : Minimum number of candles Sideway  

  • Sideway_BarBreak : Number of breakout candles to test FullBreak Sideway  

  • Sideway_DeviationATR :   T is the maximum allowable ratio of the amplitude of the  Sideway region to the ATR[14] .

  • Sideway finder : Opens the Sidewayfinder signal .  


3/ Feature buttons:

  • Load / Save : You can save the Setup Dialog file to use for another scan chart by Loading the corresponding file in that Scan Chart.

  • Reset : Reset to factory default values .

  • OK ALL Chart : Apply current settings to other Scan Charts .

download : 

Full Guide ALL IN ONE KEYLEVLE :  [GUIDE] ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL



#all in one keylevel