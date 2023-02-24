Setup Parameters SetupDialog

2/ setup input parameters for current chart :

Push_Alert_EPS : Open to receive EPS alerts ( Engulfing/Pinbar Signal ).

Push_ Break _ EmaFast : Open and receive alerts to close the current chart candle via mafast (close up or close down).

Push_ EmafastCrossSlow : Open and receive alerts mafast close via maSlow ( close up or close down ) .

ONBUY : Open auto trade according to Buy EPS signal. [Premium applies]

ONSELL : Open automatic trading according to Sell EPS signal. [Premium applies]

Push_ NewTrend _ WarZone : Open to receive NewTrend_WarZone alerts . [Premium applies]

Push_Alert_keylevel : Open to receive NewTrend Keylevel alerts . [Premium applies]

Push_Alert_Sideway : Open to receive InsideBar alerts [ Premium applies]

max_bar_visual : Candle begins to calculate the virtual order in the history .

MaxSpread : Maximum spread allowed to enter orders .

Bars_takeTP : The number of time periods in which the live order is cut off. [Premium applies]

Engulfingfinder : Opens the Engulfing signal .

bodyEbar1 : The ratio of the Engulfing candle's body compared to the previous candle.

rangeE : The ratio of the engulfing candle range compared to the previous candle. (range = high - low )

volumE : The ratio of the volume of the Engulfing candle compared to the previous candle.

bodyEwickE : Engulfing candle's body to beard ratio .

Pinbarfinder : Opens Pinbar signal .

wickjectP : Percentage of Pinbar candlesticks.

rangeP : Ratio of range of Pinbar candle to previous candle.(range = high - low )

volumeP : The ratio of the volume of the Pinbar candle compared to the previous candle.

bodyPwickP : The ratio of the body to the beard of the Pinbar candle.

rsibuymax : The biggest RSI gives buy EPS signal .

rsisellmin : The smallest RSI allows sell signal EPS .

mafast/maslow : Fast/Slow exponential moving average filtering

rangelimit_Ema : filter the Minimum RR Ratio to the Ema region of the EPS signal. [Premium applies] <Click to see rangelimit_Ema filtering tutorial >

follow_trend : Filter the signal based on the mafast and maSlow crossover.

+ Only allow Sell EPS when : mafast < maSlow .

+ Only allow Buy EPS when : mafast > maSlow .

=> Note: If you only install mafast, Sell when price closes signal buy EPS < mafast and Buy when price close signal sell EPS> mafast

Riskpercent : Permissible account risk percentage of an auto trade according to the EPS signal.

rateEntrywithRange : Rate of entry price according to SL range. [Premium applies]

+ rateEntrywithRange =0 : entry price at the close of the candle.

+ rateEntrywithRange>0 : entry price at the pullback price from the closing price of the EPS candle in proportion to the number of pips SL.

signal Sell EPM, Entry price = Close price of the EPM signal candle + rateEntrywithRange* SL . signal Buy EPM, Entry price = Close price of the EPM signal candle - rateEntrywithRange* SL .

rateATRforSL : Rate the SL interval based on ATR[14]. [Premium applies]

+ If setting rateATRforSL>0 : SL is according to ATR

signal Sell EPS, SL = entry price + rateATRforSL * ATR[14] . signal Buy EPS , SL = entry price - rateATRforSL *ATR[14]

+ If rateATRforSL is set to =0 : SL will follow the candlesticks

signal Sell EPS , SL = high price of signal candle + extrapipsfor SL + MoreExtrapipsfor SLSellOder . signal Buy EPS , SL = low price of signal candle - extrapipsfor SL .

SL_pips_Min : Minimum allowable SL of the EPS signal .

SL_pips_M ax : Maximum allowable SL of the EPS signal .

extrapipsfor SL : Number of pips added to the SL price based on the tail of the signal candle (avoid stop hunt, according to your experience for each chart)

MoreE xtrapipsfor SLSellOder : The number of pips added to the SL price based on the signal candle tails .

extrapipsforSLmove : The number of pips added to the entry price to the breakeven SL TP0 .

rateRRTP : Ratio of TP range to SL . range

rateRRTP1 : Ratio of TP1 range to SL range. (If rateRRTP 1 > 0 + Touch TP 1 cuts 50% of the volume on the original command .)

rateRRTP0 : Ratio of TP0 range to SL range . (If rateRRTP0 > 0 + Touch TP0 move or SL = entry price + extrapipsforSLmove .)

//---Sideway setup