Trading MACD automatically

Metatrader MACD EA is an expert advisor that can trade with the trend defined by the MACD indicator and also trade based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence by using Stochastic to confirm the best entries.





MACD main functions

Trade following the MACD trend and open trades at MACD crossover (trend can be disabled)

Use Stochastic overbought/oversold confirmation to enter/exit trades

When trend reverses, close opened trades and open other trades accordingly

Place stop-loss, take-profit, trail, break-even etc.

The Stochastis MACD expert advisor ideology is meant for the traders that are familiar and use the

(MACD) indicator in their trading decisions. The

is easy to set up and use, as it can be seen from its settings in the chart above.

moving average convergence divergenceMACD EA



