Trading MACD automatically

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Metatrader MACD EA is an expert advisor that can trade with the trend defined by the MACD indicator and also trade based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence by using Stochastic to confirm the best entries.
MACD main functions
- Trade following the MACD trend and open trades at MACD crossover (trend can be disabled)
- Use Stochastic overbought/oversold confirmation to enter/exit trades
- When trend reverses, close opened trades and open other trades accordingly
- Place stop-loss, take-profit, trail, break-even etc.