TheFXperiments 01 : Volatility Flag Indicator
Trading Systems

TheFXperiments 01 : Volatility Flag Indicator

19 November 2022, 22:06
Lorentzos Roussos
Lorentzos Roussos
0
418

TheFXperiments 01 : Indicator : Volatility Flag

The first experimental indicator for FXperiments.

It uses the rate of change to calculate the sided volatility :

  • Bullish in blue
  • Bearish in red
  • White denotes neutrality 

It is free for users of Voenix MT4 and Forex Market Profile MT4 .

You can download it below . 

  • If it's not operating and you own one of the above tools , plug any of them on any chart - close it if you want ,does not need to be open-and then attach the TE01IND to any chart.
  • If it's not operating still after the above , download the latest version of either tool you own.

Thank you . 

Heres a blurry screenshot : 



Files:
TE01IND_VolatilityFlag.ex4  210 kb
#volatility trend