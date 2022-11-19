TheFXperiments 01 : Volatility Flag Indicator

TheFXperiments 01 : Indicator : Volatility Flag

The first experimental indicator for FXperiments.

It uses the rate of change to calculate the sided volatility :

Bullish in blue

Bearish in red

White denotes neutrality

It is free for users of Voenix MT4 and Forex Market Profile MT4 . You can download it below . If it's not operating and you own one of the above tools , plug any of them on any chart - close it if you want ,does not need to be open-and then attach the TE01IND to any chart.

If it's not operating still after the above , download the latest version of either tool you own. Thank you . Heres a blurry screenshot :





