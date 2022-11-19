TheFXperiments 01 : Volatility Flag Indicator

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TheFXperiments 01 : Indicator : Volatility Flag
The first experimental indicator for FXperiments.
It uses the rate of change to calculate the sided volatility :
- Bullish in blue
- Bearish in red
- White denotes neutrality
It is free for users of Voenix MT4 and Forex Market Profile MT4 .
You can download it below .
- If it's not operating and you own one of the above tools , plug any of them on any chart - close it if you want ,does not need to be open-and then attach the TE01IND to any chart.
- If it's not operating still after the above , download the latest version of either tool you own.
Thank you .
Heres a blurry screenshot :
Files:
TE01IND_VolatilityFlag.ex4 210 kb