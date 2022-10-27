ETHUSD and LTCUSD Technical Analysis – 27th OCT, 2022

ETHUSD: Inverted Hammer Pattern Above $1254

Ethereum was unable to sustain its bearish momentum and after touching a low of 1254 on 21st Oct, the prices started to correct upwards against the US dollar. The prices of Ethereum touched a high of 1593 on 26th Oct after which we can see a shift towards the consolidation phase in the markets.

We can see that the prices of Ethereum are ranging near the support of the triangle in the 15-minute time frame indicating the bullish overtone of the markets.

We can clearly see an inverted hammer pattern above the $1254 handle which is a bullish pattern and signifies the end of a bearish phase and the start of a bullish phase in the markets.

ETH is now trading just below its pivot level of 1554 and is moving into a mildly bullish channel. The price of ETHUSD is now testing its classic resistance levels of 1568 and Fibonacci resistance levels of 1583 after which the path towards 1600 will get cleared.

The relative strength index is at 75 indicating an overbought market and the shift towards the correction and consolidation phase in the markets.

We can see that the commodity channel index is giving a bullish divergence signal in the 30-minute time frame..More info: blog FXOpen











