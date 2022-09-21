EUR/USD Remains At Risk, USD/CHF Could Increase Further

EUR/USD is struggling to stay above the 0.9950 support zone. USD/CHF is rising and might climb higher towards the 0.9750 resistance zone.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/CHF

· The Euro is struggling to recover and trading below the parity level against the US Dollar.

· There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support at 0.9990 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD.

· USD/CHF started a fresh increase after it cleared the 0.9600 resistance zone.

· There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near 0.9640 on the hourly chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

This past week, the Euro saw a major decline below the 1.0040 support against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair declined below the 1.0000 support level to move further into a bearish zone.

The pair formed a base above the 0.9950 level and recently started an upside correction. There was a move above the 0.9980 and 1.0000 resistance levels. The pair climbed above the 1.0020 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average.....More info: blog FXOpen



