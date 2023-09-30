Triangle Chameleon MT5 - Parameters

[_______________ PARAMETERS _______________]
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Description
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Value(s)
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Comment
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Min. Triangle Opening Points
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50
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Minimum Distance p3/p4 in Points
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Max. Triangle Opening Points
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1000
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Maximum Distance p1/p2 in Points
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Max. Bars Back Search
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150
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Maximum Search Bars backwards to detect Triangles
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Retracement Level near 38.2 Fibo
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0.48
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p3/p4 Triangle angle Adjustment around Fibonacci Level 38.2. It defines one of the limits of points p3/p4 in range around 38.2/23.8
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Retracement Level near 23.8 Fibo
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0.16
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p3/p4 Triangle angle Adjustment around Fibonacci Level 23.8. It defines the second one of the limits of points p3/p4 in range around 38.2/23.8
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Display Panel
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<true/false>
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Enables/Disables Onscreen Button-Panel
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Hide all Pattern
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<true/false>
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Hide/Unhide
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Display last Pattern only
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<true/false>
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If enabled, all earlier Pattern are set to hidden
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Show potential Breakouts
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<true/false>
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If enabled, potential breakouts between p4 and end of Triangle are visualized
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Display Fibo 23.8/38.2/61.8/76.2 Lines
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<true/false>
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If enabled, Fibonacci levels are displayed between p1 and p2
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Display Fibo Extensions 161.8 Lines
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<true/false>
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If enabled, Fibonacci Extension levels are displayed between p1 and p2
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Alert Pattern completed
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<true/false>
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Alarms if a new Pattern appears
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Alert Pattern Interval
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M1 - …
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Interval of alerting
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Alert Pattern Validity Bars Overrun
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0 - …
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Continues to alarm for x more bars after Apex was left
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Alert Breakouts
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<true/false>
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Alarms if a leg of the Pattern was crossed
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Alert Breakouts Interval
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M1 - …
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If enabled, sends an alarm if a potential breakout occurs on upper/lower Triangle line
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Size of Breakout Marker
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2
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Size of breakout symbol on chart
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Code of Breakout Marker
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159
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Select symbol number of symbol code table
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First Point Start @Upper Line
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<color>
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Color of upper starting Triangle
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First Point Start @Lower Line
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<color>
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Color of lower starting Triangle
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Fibo Line Color
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<color>
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Color of Fibonacci levels