Triangle Chameleon MT5 - Parameters
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Triangle Chameleon MT5 - Parameters

30 September 2023, 11:11
Edgar Elsner
Edgar Elsner
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[_______________ PARAMETERS _______________]

Description

Value(s)

Comment

Min. Triangle Opening Points

50

Minimum Distance p3/p4 in Points

Max. Triangle Opening Points

1000

Maximum Distance p1/p2 in Points

Max. Bars Back Search

150

Maximum Search Bars backwards to detect Triangles

Retracement Level near 38.2 Fibo

0.48

p3/p4 Triangle angle Adjustment around Fibonacci Level 38.2. It defines one of the limits of points p3/p4 in range around 38.2/23.8

Retracement Level near 23.8 Fibo

0.16

p3/p4 Triangle angle Adjustment around Fibonacci Level 23.8. It defines the second one of the limits of points p3/p4 in range around 38.2/23.8

Display Panel

<true/false>      

Enables/Disables Onscreen Button-Panel

Hide all Pattern

<true/false>

Hide/Unhide

Display last Pattern only

<true/false>

If enabled, all earlier Pattern are set to hidden

Show potential Breakouts

<true/false>

If enabled, potential breakouts between p4 and end of Triangle are visualized

Display Fibo 23.8/38.2/61.8/76.2 Lines

<true/false>

If enabled, Fibonacci levels are displayed between p1 and p2

Display Fibo Extensions 161.8 Lines

<true/false>

If enabled, Fibonacci Extension levels are displayed between p1 and p2

Alert Pattern completed

<true/false>

Alarms if a new Pattern appears

Alert Pattern Interval

M1 - …

Interval of alerting

Alert Pattern Validity Bars Overrun

0 - …

Continues to alarm for x more bars after Apex was left

Alert Breakouts

<true/false>

Alarms if a leg of the Pattern was crossed

Alert Breakouts Interval

M1 - …

If enabled, sends an alarm if a potential breakout occurs on upper/lower Triangle line

Size of Breakout Marker

2

Size of breakout symbol on chart

Code of Breakout Marker

159

Select symbol number of symbol code table

First Point Start @Upper Line

<color>

Color of upper starting Triangle 

First Point Start @Lower Line

<color>

Color of lower starting Triangle 

Fibo Line Color

<color>

Color of Fibonacci levels

 

 

#parameters