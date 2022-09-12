Overview of FXOpen's Best-performing PAMM Accounts of August 2022

Autumn has come, but this did not affect the trading of FXOpen PAMM masters who continue to trade on forex, demonstrating positive results to their followers. Despite the fact that the financial markets are restless, and investors are wary of sudden movements, we bring to your attention those traders who can turn the situation in their favor, making good money on fluctuations in the rates of various currency instruments, and therefore are promising for investments in the autumn months.

As of September 1, 2022, 141 active accounts are open on the FXOpen platform with $2,344,364.00 of subscriber funds invested, according to Investflow monitoring statistics.

FXOpen’s TOP-10 August 2022 PAMM Accounts

This PAMM is a long-liver, having been launched back in 2014. The account sometimes shows small periodic drawdowns, but it can be called stable with conservative returns. The provider most likely trades with an automatic adviser that is configured for one currency pair, NZDCAD. High weekly drawdowns have not been observed for a long time despite the instability in the financial markets. In August 2022, 2.23% was earned. This account brought a low but stable income. The provider has been in the black for the past year. More than 25% has been earned in 2022. One can join this manager for 1000 USD or more.

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