EUR/USD Tumbles While EUR/JPY Gains Bullish Momentum

EUR/USD remained in a bearish zone below 1.0000. EUR/JPY is rising and there was a clear move above the 142.00 resistance zone.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY

· The Euro started a major decline below the 1.0000 and 0.9980 support levels.

· There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.9940 on the hourly chart.

· EUR/JPY started a fresh increase and jumped above the 142.00 resistance.

· There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near 141.60 on the hourly chart...More info: blog FXOpen























