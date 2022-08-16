Auto Scalper 13 - professional automatic scalper for GBPUSD, M5 timeframe. This bot automatically analyzes the market using 13 analytical indicators and trades completely automatically. Each time after the orders are closed, the robot can send you information about the state of the balance by email and push. 3 full-time programmers and 10 freelance programmers worked on the creation of this robot, which is a total of 13 people. The number 13 was mysteriously encountered throughout the development of this robot. Therefore, in the name of the robot, we decided to indicate this number.





Robot settings:

fast_moving_average - parameter specifies the size of a fast moving average.

slow_moving_average - parameter specifies the size of a slow moving average.

signal_line - signal line period.

Lots - fixed lot size.

prof - upon reaching what profit all open orders should be closed.

loss - this is the loss ratio, upon reaching which the robot will close one losing trade and instead open a new one in the right direction. This parameter helps the robot to find the optimal balance between profitable and unprofitable orders.

spread - the maximum spread size at which the robot will open new orders. If the spread is larger, the bot will not open an order.

Min_Hour....Max_Hour - specifies the time period in days when the robot will open new orders. By default, the robot will open orders from 02:00 to 23:00. And will not open orders from 23:00 to 02:00 at night.

alert_profit - send information about the state of the balance to the trader's phone.

information_output - display the information panel on the chart.

Magic - the robot's magic number.





In this article, we want to give everyone an opportunity to test a stripped-down version of the robot, which is sold in the Market at the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82924





The truncated version of the robot does not have all the settings that the full version has, but it is able to demonstrate to everyone who is interested in the robot how it works.



