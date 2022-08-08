FXOpen’s TOP-10 July 2022 PAMM Accounts

The better part of the summer has already passed, but the PAMM trading process goes non-stop, delighting investors with new positive results. We would like to focus on those accounts that are still stable and profitable for their subscribers.

As of August 1, 2022, 141 active accounts have been opened at FXOpen, and 2’427’960.00 USD of subscribers’ funds have been invested, according to Investflow monitoring statistics.

FastWay's account will soon be 3 years old. This provider trades quite successfully and profitably, attracting more and more investors with their stable results. Since the beginning of the year, there has not been a single drawdown in a month, and those that happened in a week did not exceed 6%. The maximum drawdown is kept at the level of 17.23%. 75% of the 1920 trades for the entire trading time are profitable. The statistics can be called almost ideal for an investor. In July, +7.27% was earned on the account, and the maximum drawdown did not exceed 12.61%; the deposit load remained at the level of 23%. As of August, there is a small working drawdown of less than 1%. One can join this provider for at least 200 USD, and the penalty for early withdrawal is 5%....More info: blog FXOpen











