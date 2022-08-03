EUR/USD and USD/JPY At Risk of Additional Losses

EUR/USD started another decline from the 1.0300 resistance. USD/JPY is declining and might continue to move down below 137.00.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/JPY

· The Euro started a fresh decline and even traded below the 1.0200 support.

· There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near 1.0205 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD.

· USD/JPY declined heavily from the 139.00 resistance zone.

· There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near 136.30 on the hourly chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

This week, the Euro started a fresh decline from well above the 1.0280 level against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair declined below the 1.0250 and 1.0220 support levels.

The bears even pushed the pair below the 1.0200 level. There was a close below 1.0200 and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The bears pushed the pair below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0097 swing low to 1.0293 high....More info: blog FXOpen











