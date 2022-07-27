My Lightning Bolt Trading Strategy plus a whole lot more.

The AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Strategy is a trade manager and has multiple indicators built for a complete trading strategy. Here is a list of indicators built in.





Indicators

Auto drawn Support and Resistance signals

Auto drawn RSI Divergence signals

Auto drawn Fibonacci Retracement signals with buy and sell entry lines.

Lightning Bolt reversal signals.

Auto drawn trend lines.

Trade Management

Auto take partials at simple moving average targets.

Auto take partial and stop losses at Fibonacci retracement levels. Draw the Fib retracement tool on the chart, double click it and apply Stop Loss and Take Partials.

SHIFT-Click to create take partial and stop loss levels.

Auto move stops to break even when first partial is processed.

"Protect" button that moves stops to break even.

"Take partial" button.

Trailing stops.

Custom take partial percentages for each take partial and stop loss line.

Benefits

Join the AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Expert Advisor support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/02E3BDCF0095D801



https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/02E3BDCF0095D801 Excellent for Day Trade / Swing Trades / Scalp setups

Identifies high probability reversal trade setups using harmonics and price structure

Works on all instruments

Daily Signals: London and New York Session

Used to pass FTMO and other PROP FIRM challenges, verifications and funded accounts.

Live Zoom Calls.

Full Chart Breakdowns and Analysis.

Live Mentorship!

Learn to Earn!

With over 100+ members trading LIVE daily using the AlgoKing Lightning Bolt strategy.