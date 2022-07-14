triple it to increase its trend signal becomes very strong

Improve the accuracy of the Sippoo Trend Indicator's Signal.



Yesterday, I received a comment in a message that "... I tripled it with three different periods. At the same time, its signal becomes very strong. it would be great if you could triple it as well".





I thought it was a practical idea, so I implemented it immediately.

Sippoo Trend Indicator X3







Combine three Sippoo Trend Indicators with different parameters to determine the trend.

Parameters



Further exploration may be necessary for the set of parameters. Would you like to join us in the challenge?

Where is the Sippoo Trend Indicator X3 ?



visit the official site to buy the professional version : 3990 JPY









