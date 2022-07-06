FXOpen’s TOP-10 June 2022 PAMM Accounts

Summer is in full swing, but it doesn’t mean one should abandon their investment portfolio. It is important to follow seasoned providers and select the most experienced, successful and efficient traders in order to choose the most worthy and profitable ones for one's portfolio in the future, or immediately join the most profitable offer.

By July 2022, 142 PAMM accounts were opened on FXOpen’s platform for a total of 2,362,370.00 USD.

Inspecto is one of FXOpen's most stable providers. The account has been active for more than 2 years since June 2020, but the maximum drawdown remains at 17.56%. Within 2 years, this provider has earned more than 600% of the profit, which is quite impressive. June was not very profitable for them with just 0.80%, but the drawdown at the end of June did not exceed 1.53%. That is, trades are open and being monitored. The deposit load does not exceed 2.23%. As before, this trader prefers cross pairs. The minimum amount to join is 50 USD....More info: blog FXOpen















