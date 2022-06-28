BTCUSD and XRPUSD Technical Analysis – 28th JUNE 2022

BTCUSD – Bullish Engulfing Pattern Above $19700

Bitcoin continues its bullish momentum this week as the price is moving upside now trading above the $20000 handle in the European Trading session.

We can see a continued consolidation in the levels of Bitcoin after every decline and the prices are now gaining a bullish traction ahead of the US Trading session.

The long-term investors are coming back into the markets as the demands for Bitcoin are increasing due to the increase in global inflation rates.

We can clearly see a Bullish Engulfing Pattern Above the $19700 handle which is a Bullish reversal pattern because it signifies the end of a Downtrend and a shift towards an Uptrend....More info: blog FXOpen















