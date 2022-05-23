EUR/USD: short positions from the current level

In our opinion, it is possible to enter short positions from the current level by placing pending sell limit orders near the resistance levels 1.0700, 1.0740, 1.0800. A signal to enter short positions will also be a breakdown of the support level 1.0652. A break of the support level 1.0485 (the low in the pair's decline from 1.3870 that began in May 2014) will be a confirming signal for the resumption of the EUR/USD downtrend.

Support levels: 1.0652, 1.0600, 1.0527, 1.0500, 1.0485, 1.0400, 1.0355, 1.0300

Resistance levels: 1.0700, 1.0740, 1.0800, 1.0810, 1.1000, 1.1070, 1.1100, 1.1190, 1.1285

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Source: InstaForex







