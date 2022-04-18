Gold analysis: small update



After the last analysis ( https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/748696), the gold reached the Omega Indicator's take-level 4 in almost 10 days. The resistance level at the 2000 mark isn't a hard level to break (considering it was broken fairly easily the last time). So the real challenge for the gold will be the 2071 mark, after breaking which we will know that the market is really ready to create new highs and make new history that investors that will remember.

Considering the strong movement from the 1900 mark, it would be fair to say that institutions and big traders won't consider the 2000 level as the primary point for taking-profits, and will wait until the price will the hit the global high. So for small investors and traders the advice would the same.









https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77771?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy