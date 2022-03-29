About system settings

Most trading systems use optimization to get the most stable settings.

We already know that we can use the best real quotes directly from the broker, without any intermediaries, such as Dukascopy, as it was in MT4.

Dukas used to allow its free quotes to be used during testing in MT4.

But we must understand that this is a different broker and its quotes can differ significantly from any other broker.

Usually, developers use the longest possible period to prove the viability of their strategy, for example 5 years or even 10 years.

Some people think that the market never changes, that the strategy never needs to be optimized, but this is not true.

The market changes and very often, it depends on the geopolitical situation in the world.

After all, most traders in the market are robots that constantly adapt to the market.

Therefore, I never saw much point in choosing a huge period of time for optimization and testing.

Perhaps this prejudice remained with the pioneers in MQL, when the developers used the Martingale or the Grid.

This approach when choosing a huge check period is valid for Grid or Martingale.

But when we do not use such strategies, it will be beneficial for all of us to adapt to the market now or in the last 5 years.

Because in fact, such strategies can simply blow up your deposit, which is why a long testing period is so necessary for them.

For example Chill&Dream has shown good results over the last 5 years.

Any testing and results of the past cannot guarantee future profits.

This is a prediction of the future.

In the current geopolitical situation, it is quite difficult to trade in the market, because. there is constant anxiety and conflicting rumors on the market, either about nuclear weapons, or about biological weapons next to NATO.

All this makes the market in constant tension and bustle.

You can also look at the US500, the dollar index, and the DAX40, all of which have been showing market volatility lately.

This is connected either with the emergence of the coronavirus, or with Omicron, or with Brexit, or with Ukraine.

Test results for the last more than 5 years

Here we use 100% quality and real quotes







