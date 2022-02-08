XAU/USD: Trading recommendations

Against the backdrop of the upcoming Fed meeting in March, investors' attention will be focused on the latest US inflation data. This week they will be published on Thursday (at 13:30 GMT). According to the forecast, the January consumer price index (in annual terms) will be 7.3% (up from the previous value of 7.0%), and the core consumer price index 5.9% (up from the previous value of 5.5%). The data again points to the acceleration of inflation in the US, which will put pressure on the Fed in favor of a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy. And the closer the March meeting of the US Federal Reserve, the stronger the volatility in the quotes of the dollar and gold will grow. In the meantime, long positions look preferable in the XAU/USD pair.

Sell Stop 1808.00. Stop Loss 1825.00. Take-Profit 1800.00, 1785.00, 1752.00, 1725.00, 1700.00, 1682.00, 1640.00, 1560.00

Buy Stop 1825.00. Stop Loss 1808.00. Take-Profit 1832.00, 1853.00, 1877.00, 1900.00, 1916.00, 1963.00, 1976.00, 2000.00, 2010.00

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