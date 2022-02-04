AUD/USD and NZD/USD Target More Upsides

AUD/USD started a fresh increase from the 0.6965 zone. NZD/USD is also rising and there was a clear move above the 0.6650 resistance.

Important Takeaways for AUD/USD and NZD/USD

· The Aussie Dollar started a fresh increase after it cleared 0.7000 against the US Dollar.

· There was a break above a couple of bullish patterns near 0.7070 and 0.7130 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD.

· NZD/USD also climbed higher after forming a base above the 0.6540 level.

· There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near 0.6650 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Aussie Dollar found support near the 0.6965 zone against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair traded as low as 0.6967 on FXOpen before it started a fresh increase.

There was a clear move above the 0.7000 and 0.7020 resistance levels. Besides, there was a break above a couple of bullish patterns near 0.7070 and 0.7130 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD. The pair surged above the 0.7150 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. ..More info: blog FXOpen











