Setup currency pair AUTO3M Pro MT4





Details :

Magic number : setup this number not duplicate in currency pair

Refresh timer in millisecond : Minimum = 30,0000

Lot : minimum lot = 0.01 , Maximum = 200

Stop loss : per point

Take profit : per point

Stop loss mode : have 4 types

Stop loss fixed point, Stop loss from uppper or lower Bollinger Bands, Stop loss from previous height or previous low Stop loss from Fibonacci level

Take profit mode : have 2 types

Take profit fixed point Take profit from Fibonacci level

Trailing stop mode : have 2 types

Base on point : Calculate from trailing stop point input parameter Base on stop level : Calculate from stop level currency pair multiply this input parameter

Trailing stop point : per point

Trailing step : per point

Expire time pending order from time current : Expire time pending order after open pending order default value is PERIOD_H4

Distance between each position : if have position already EA use this parameter plus last buy or last sell for distance each pending order and position

Addition point in case stop level equal 0 : some broker have stop level value is 0 this value use with open pending order buy or sell and trailing stop function



Slippage : per point

Calculate lot size by account balance : true = Calculate lot size automatic from current balance default value is false

Protect balance : true = On or Off use this parameter with Draw down percent input parameter

Equity profit percent from current balance : if value more then 0 when equity more then balance EA will close all profit immediate

Close profit partial percent : if value more then 0 when position have profit EA will close profit partial automatic but lot must more then 0.01

Trade news time : On or Off trade news time default value is true

Allow trade in specific time only : On or Off lock trade within specific time only default value is false

Start time format HH:mm : Begin allow trade time

End time format HH:mm : End allow trade time

BUY - Place at point distance : point from current Ask price

SELL - Place at point distance : point from current Bid price

Allow trade NFP news : true = allow trade day before NFP news default value is true, false = EA not open pending order before NFP news

Close all profit at end time and end week : true = close all profit before market close default value is true

Show other comment at left corner screen : show current trend to upper left corner chart default value is true

Show signal on chart : show current signal to upper left corner chart default value is true

Send alert to mobile : default value is false

Save screen short : default value is false



