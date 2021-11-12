Overview of FXOpen's Best-performing PAMM Accounts in October 2021

As the world continues grappling with financial and energy crises caused by COVID-19-related economic problems, investors have developed a very cautious approach to multiplying their savings. One effective method to protect one’s assets and earn more is to join a stable PAMM account provider. We recommend choosing a provider who will adequately assess the trading situation in November and turn it in their favor, making use of fluctuations in various currency instruments’ rates. This last autumn month, we bring to your attention the most promising and profitable investment accounts on the FXOpen platform.

This PAMM account provider has been trading crypto since 2018. Despite periodic dips in profitability, they are still showing enviable results and stability. In October, they earned 51.92%, which covered any earlier mishaps. In November, they are trading actively, mainly in crypto pairs: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum. In October, there was some drawdown, but as of November, it was subdued. You can still join this manager’s PAMM account for 100 USD....... More info: blog FXOpen















