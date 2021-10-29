AUD/USD and NZD/USD Aim More Upsides

AUD/USD started a fresh increase above the 0.7500 resistance zone. NZD/USD also climbed higher and it might aim more upsides towards 0.7250.

Important Takeaways for AUD/USD and NZD/USD

· The Aussie Dollar started a steady increase above the 0.7480 hurdle against the US Dollar.

· There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near 0.7520 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD.

· NZD/USD also gained pace after it broke the 0.7150 resistance.

· There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near 0.7175 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Aussie Dollar found formed a base above the 0.7450 level and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair broke the 0.7480 and 0.7500 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.

The pair even broke the 0.7520 and 0.7540 resistance levels. It settled above the 0.7500 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. A high was formed near 0.7554 on FXOpen and the pair is now consolidating gains...... More info: blog FXOpen















